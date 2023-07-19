International
US Lawmaker Files Subpoena Against Blinken Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal
US Lawmaker Files Subpoena Against Blinken Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal
US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul issued another subpoena to State Secretary Antony Blinken requesting documents related to the US' botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the death of 13 soldiers in Kabul.
"I have repeatedly asked for documents from the Biden administration's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal," McCaul's office cited him as saying.The congressman has requested Blinken to provide the documents in a week or by 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25. Earlier in the day, McCaul accused the State Department of violating another subpoena to provide documents related to China and promised to take further action.
US Lawmaker Files Subpoena Against Blinken Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul announced on Tuesday that he issued another subpoena to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting documents related to the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 and the tragic death of 13 American service members in Kabul.
“I have repeatedly asked for documents from the Biden administration's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal,” McCaul’s office cited him as saying.
"The department's continued refusal to produce files relating to the After-Action Review is another blatant attempt to hide the Biden administration's culpability in the chaotic and deadly evacuation from Afghanistan. I have no choice but to issue a subpoena."
The congressman has requested Blinken to provide the documents in a week or by 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25.
Earlier in the day, McCaul accused the State Department of violating another subpoena to provide documents related to China and promised to take further action.

The United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, following a rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban (under UN sanctions). The US military led the chaotic evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan via the airport in Kabul, where a terrorist attack killed 13 US troops and 170 Afghans.

In April, Blinken said that more could and should have been done by the US government to prepare for the fall of Kabul.

