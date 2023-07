https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/us-lawmaker-files-subpoena-against-blinken-over-botched-afghanistan-withdrawal-1111979337.html

US Lawmaker Files Subpoena Against Blinken Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul issued another subpoena to State Secretary Antony Blinken requesting documents related to the US' botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the death of 13 soldiers in Kabul.

“I have repeatedly asked for documents from the Biden administration's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal,” McCaul’s office cited him as saying.The congressman has requested Blinken to provide the documents in a week or by 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25. Earlier in the day, McCaul accused the State Department of violating another subpoena to provide documents related to China and promised to take further action.

