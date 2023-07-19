US Lawmaker Files Subpoena Against Blinken Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

The United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, following a rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban (under UN sanctions). The US military led the chaotic evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan via the airport in Kabul, where a terrorist attack killed 13 US troops and 170 Afghans.

In April, Blinken said that more could and should have been done by the US government to prepare for the fall of Kabul.