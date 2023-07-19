https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/watch-russian-artillery-knock-out-krab-howitzer-in-special-op-zone-1111990418.html
Watch Russian Artillery Knock Out Krab Howitzer in Special Op Zone
Experts stress that artillery has played pivotal role in warfare since the invention of gunpowder and its role has been ever growing.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Russian artillerymen destroying a Poland-made Krab howitzer in the special military operation zone.Artillery is often dubbed as the “God of War” for its decisive role in military conflicts throughout history. Captured Ukrainian militants often say that they were shocked by Russian cannonades that eliminated the landscape and left no place for them to hide.
Kiev has been hyping its "counteroffensive" for a long time in order to fork out NATO countries, probably thinking military equipment will turn the tide. However, the push turned into a slaughterhouse for Ukrainian troops. And it became clear that Western equipment, including Krab howitzers and Leopard tanks, can easily become expensive scrap.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Russian artillerymen destroying a Poland-made Krab howitzer in the special military operation zone.
Artillery is often dubbed as the “God of War” for its decisive role in military conflicts throughout history. Captured Ukrainian militants often say that they were shocked by Russian cannonades that eliminated the landscape and left no place for them to hide.