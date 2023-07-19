International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Air Defenses
Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Air Defenses
Russian Armed Forces often use expendable UAVs for high-precision strikes. Lancet is one of most famous and deadly effective Russian kamikaze drones.
A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian Airborne Forces taking out a Ukrainian Osa air defense system with a Lancet kamikaze drone.Loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) is a projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for its prey and immediately attack once the target is located. It is way smarter than your average cruise missile and cheaper than a regular UAV. However, it is called kamikaze for a reason – a drone has a built-in warhead that detonates after collision.Kiev launched a counteroffensive effort early in June and despite the media hype, all Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.
Reconnaissance of the Russian Airborne Forces destroyed a Ukrainian Osa air defense system in the zone of the special military op using a Lancet loitering munition.
11:04 GMT 19.07.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Moscow's Armed Forces often use expendable UAVs for high-precision strikes, and Lancets prove to be one of the most effective kamikaze drones.
A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian Airborne Forces taking out a Ukrainian Osa air defense system with a Lancet kamikaze drone.
Loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) is a projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for its prey and immediately attack once the target is located. It is way smarter than your average cruise missile and cheaper than a regular UAV. However, it is called kamikaze for a reason – a drone has a built-in warhead that detonates after collision.
Kiev launched a counteroffensive effort early in June and despite the media hype, all Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.
