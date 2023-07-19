https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/watch-russian-lancet-kamikaze-drone-destroy-ukrainian-air-defenses-1111985585.html

Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Air Defenses

Russian Armed Forces often use expendable UAVs for high-precision strikes. Lancet is one of most famous and deadly effective Russian kamikaze drones.

A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian Airborne Forces taking out a Ukrainian Osa air defense system with a Lancet kamikaze drone.Loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) is a projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for its prey and immediately attack once the target is located. It is way smarter than your average cruise missile and cheaper than a regular UAV. However, it is called kamikaze for a reason – a drone has a built-in warhead that detonates after collision.Kiev launched a counteroffensive effort early in June and despite the media hype, all Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.

