Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Destroy Ukrainian Air Defenses
Russian Armed Forces often use expendable UAVs for high-precision strikes. Lancet is one of most famous and deadly effective Russian kamikaze drones.
A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian Airborne Forces taking out a Ukrainian Osa air defense system with a Lancet kamikaze drone.Loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) is a projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for its prey and immediately attack once the target is located. It is way smarter than your average cruise missile and cheaper than a regular UAV. However, it is called kamikaze for a reason – a drone has a built-in warhead that detonates after collision.Kiev launched a counteroffensive effort early in June and despite the media hype, all Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.
Loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) is a projectile that can loiter by definition – passively wait for its prey and immediately attack once the target is located. It is way smarter than your average cruise missile and cheaper than a regular UAV. However, it is called kamikaze for a reason – a drone has a built-in warhead that detonates after collision.
Kiev launched a counteroffensive effort early in June and despite the media hype, all Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.