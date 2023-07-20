https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/amazon-workers-cause-rail-chaos-in-german-town-1112018286.html
Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town
Two hundred believed to be Amazon workers caused rail chaos at a station on the outskirts of Bremen, in northwestern Germany, after coming late for train and running on tracks in an attempt to hold it up.
Two hundred believed to be Amazon workers caused rail chaos at a station on the outskirts of Bremen, in northwestern Germany, after coming late for train and running on tracks in an attempt to hold it up.
Bremen police said a large crowd of people stopped a regional train bound for Bremen in its tracks at Achim station on Wednesday afternoon. This caused a domino effect that affected 11 trains and led to a cumulative delay of over 4 hours.
"Around 200 people ran out of the bushes and onto the tracks in front of the train, while a smaller group prevented the train from moving with their behavior to allow the rest of the latecomers to get on the train," the police statement said.
Some of the offenders have been identified, the police mentioned, adding they were presumed to work for a local logistics company. According to German media, they were employees of a logistics center that belongs to Amazon. Trade union ver.di confirmed it.
Unionists claimed that the huge logistics center, launched by the US retail giant in Achim in 2019, was not providing enough shuttle buses for its employees in a bid to cut operational costs. Workers have been frequently late for trains or forced to spend the night at the station after missing a connecting train home.