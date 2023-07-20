https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/bffs-astronomers-spot-two-planets-appearing-to-share-same-orbit-1112021016.html

BFFs? Astronomers Spot Two Planets Appearing to Share Same Orbit

BFFs? Astronomers Spot Two Planets Appearing to Share Same Orbit

In what might be the ultimate “match made in heaven,” two planets in a distant star system might be sharing the same orbit. However, another theory is much darker.

2023-07-20T20:24+0000

2023-07-20T20:24+0000

2023-07-20T20:21+0000

beyond politics

european southern observatory

astronomy

planet

trojan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112020854_0:280:1280:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_3f44198a72144c7088509363227506ed.jpg

A Spanish-led team of astronomers believe they have spotted evidence of a second planet sharing the orbit of PDS 70b, a gas giant orbiting a star 370 light-years away.The PDS 70 system is fascinating to astronomers for a number of reasons, including that it’s an extremely young star with a protoplanetary disk surrounding it, indicating several planets are in the process of formation. Now, astronomers believe they’ve made another discovery using the telescope: a cloud of debris in the same orbit as PDS 70b.At the moment it’s being called a Trojan, which is a term used for asteroids that “follow” planets in their orbit around their host star, typically at the Lagrangian Points, where gravity between the planet and star is at equilibrium. However, the scientists aren’t dismissing the possibility that the object is either a planet still in formation or perhaps the remnants of one already torn apart."We can imagine that a planet can share its orbit with thousands of asteroids as in the case of Jupiter, but it is mind-blowing to me that planets could share the same orbit," lead author Olga Balsalobre-Ruza of the Center for Astrobiology in Madrid said in a statement.For two planets to share the same orbit, they would have to orbit at exactly the same speed; otherwise, one would eventually catch up with the other and they would collide. Sometimes, planets can cross paths, but if their orbit is in resonance, then they will never find themselves at the same place at the same time. Pluto’s orbit crosses that of Neptune, although Pluto has not been considered a planet since 2006, when it was downgraded by the International Astronomical Union to a Kuiper Belt Object or Minor Planet following the discovery of other similar objects beyond Neptune’s orbit.In order for the scientists to confirm their find, they will have to wait until 2026 because the objects orbit their host star so slowly: PDS 70b takes 119 years to complete a single orbit.The group's findings are summarized in an article published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

two planets; same orbit; astronomy; european southern observatory