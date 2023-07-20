International
Delta Travelers Fall Ill After Being Stranded on Las Vegas Tarmac Amid Heat Wave
Delta Travelers Fall Ill After Being Stranded on Las Vegas Tarmac Amid Heat Wave
Some passengers passed out while others even soiled themselves amid a 111°F heatwave during which the taxiing plane had no air conditioning.
Delta Travelers Fall Ill After Being Stranded on Las Vegas Tarmac Amid Heat Wave

01:24 GMT 20.07.2023
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinDelta Air Lines airplane at Pinal Airpark in Red Rock, Ariz
Delta Air Lines airplane at Pinal Airpark in Red Rock, Ariz - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Mary Manley
All materials
Parts of the US have been placed under various levels of heat advisories as a scorching heat wave has forced nearly 100 million Americans seeking refuge at cooling centers and air-conditioned homes. In fact, Phoenix, Arizona, shattered heat records after marking its 19th consecutive day with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
Delta Air Lines is now apologizing after several passengers on one of their flights fell ill after the plane was left sitting on the tarmac with little ventilation amid a strong heat wave consuming much of the US.
At least five passengers aboard the Atlanta-bound Flight 555 passed out due to the heat, and others were reported to have soiled themselves. The plane was sitting at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the time.
One passenger shared a video on social media of paramedics arriving to care for those who had become ill.
The temperatures were in the triple digits, somewhere between 111 degrees Fahrenheit and 114 degrees Fahrenheit as passengers were left waiting for “almost 3 hours” for the plane to be issued takeoff clearance.
Some flight attendants also fell ill during the time that the plane was taxiing, and at least one passenger and one flight attendant were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, Delta said.
“We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555," the airline said in a statement. "Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International.”
The airline company offered passengers accommodations on other flights and a compensatory gesture for the stressful experience, though it’s unclear what that specifically included.
