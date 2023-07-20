Delta Travelers Fall Ill After Being Stranded on Las Vegas Tarmac Amid Heat Wave
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinDelta Air Lines airplane at Pinal Airpark in Red Rock, Ariz
Parts of the US have been placed under various levels of heat advisories as a scorching heat wave has forced nearly 100 million Americans seeking refuge at cooling centers and air-conditioned homes. In fact, Phoenix, Arizona, shattered heat records after marking its 19th consecutive day with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
Delta Air Lines is now apologizing after several passengers on one of their flights fell ill after the plane was left sitting on the tarmac with little ventilation amid a strong heat wave consuming much of the US.
At least five passengers aboard the Atlanta-bound Flight 555 passed out due to the heat, and others were reported to have soiled themselves. The plane was sitting at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the time.
One passenger shared a video on social media of paramedics arriving to care for those who had become ill.
I am just shook. #delta #deltaairlines pic.twitter.com/FE5b5WIPba— Krista Garvin (@Kristaanngarvin) July 18, 2023
Paramedics are on now. I’ve seen a total of three people wheeled out so far. Oxygen tanks are being pulled out. They said to press your call button if you need medical assistance. Babies are screaming crying. They’re handing out sandwiches to the diabetics. I am 🤯.— Krista Garvin (@Kristaanngarvin) July 18, 2023
The temperatures were in the triple digits, somewhere between 111 degrees Fahrenheit and 114 degrees Fahrenheit as passengers were left waiting for “almost 3 hours” for the plane to be issued takeoff clearance.
Some flight attendants also fell ill during the time that the plane was taxiing, and at least one passenger and one flight attendant were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, Delta said.
“We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555," the airline said in a statement. "Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International.”
The airline company offered passengers accommodations on other flights and a compensatory gesture for the stressful experience, though it’s unclear what that specifically included.