https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/henry-kissingers-surprise-visit-to-china-brics-massive-expansion-nato-facing-devastating-defeat-1112001515.html

Henry Kissinger's Surprise Visit to China; BRICS Massive Expansion; NATO Facing Devastating Defeat

Henry Kissinger's Surprise Visit to China; BRICS Massive Expansion; NATO Facing Devastating Defeat

Henry Kissinger made a surprise visit to China, where he met with high-level politicians and argued for decreased tensions.

2023-07-20T04:45+0000

2023-07-20T04:45+0000

2023-07-20T13:57+0000

the critical hour

radio

israel

henry kissinger

north korea

mark milley

crimea

volodymyr zelensky

julian assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112001357_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_392d13845af435610fa0ed5e1f474d46.png

Henry Kissinger's Surprise Visit to China; BRICS Massive Expansion; NATO Facing Devastating Defeat Henry Kissinger made a surprise visit to China, where he met with high-level politicians and argued for decreased tensions.

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the new world order. The Ukraine conflict is causing NATO to unravel and may end the presidency of Joe Biden. Also, BRICS is expanding and may include up to 50 nations.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. Henry Kissinger made a surprise visit to China, where he met with high-level politicians and argued for decreased tensions. Also, Taiwan detected a record number of Chinese warships around the Island.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Ukrainian military has been reduced to terrorist attacks and kamikaze battlefield maneuvers. Also, the failure of Ukraine's offensive means a devastating defeat for NATO.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. General Milley admits that Ukraine can't match Russian air power. Also, the US and its vassals are running out of ammunition.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The GOP pushes a resolution declaring that Israel is not a racist apartheid state. Also, Israel attacks Syria.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Henry Kissinger's visit to China and Cornel West. Henry Kissinger made a surprise visit to China, where he met with high-level politicians and argued for decreased tensions. Also, James Carville attacks the candidacy of Cornel West.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and Crimea. Julian Assange taught us that government secrecy keeps citizens from accurately understanding what their leaders are doing. Also, President Zelensky is toxic to the West.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The Biden administration has been caught in US history's most massive attack on free speech. Also, Premila Jayapal's comments about Israel have caused a massive overreaction.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

israel

crimea

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, new world order, ukraine conflict, brics is expanding, kissinger visit to china, ukraine terrorist attacks, cornel west