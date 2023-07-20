International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
IRS Whistleblowers Go to Congress to Accuse DOJ of Obstructing Hunter Biden Investigation
IRS Whistleblowers Go to Congress to Accuse DOJ of Obstructing Hunter Biden Investigation
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hunter Biden investigation.
IRS Whistleblowers Go to Congress to Accuse DOJ of Obstructing Hunter Biden Investigation
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hunter Biden investigation.
Angie Wong: JournalistMark Frost: Economist, Professor, ConsultantMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystThe show kicks off with the hosts discussing Trump's revelations of being a target of the J. 6 probe.Then journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss the latest out of the investigation into the Biden family.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Economist Mark Frost on federal student loan forgiveness.The show closes with Mark Sleboda, International Relations, and Security Analyst, discussing Ukraine accusing Russia of hitting grain silos.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
IRS Whistleblowers Go to Congress to Accuse DOJ of Obstructing Hunter Biden Investigation

04:40 GMT 20.07.2023 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 20.07.2023)
The Final Countdown
IRS Whistleblowers Go to Congress to Accuse DOJ of Obstructing Hunter Biden Investigation
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hunter Biden investigation.
Angie Wong: Journalist
Mark Frost: Economist, Professor, Consultant
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
The show kicks off with the hosts discussing Trump's revelations of being a target of the J. 6 probe.
Then journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss the latest out of the investigation into the Biden family.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Economist Mark Frost on federal student loan forgiveness.
The show closes with Mark Sleboda, International Relations, and Security Analyst, discussing Ukraine accusing Russia of hitting grain silos.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
