IRS Whistleblowers Go to Congress to Accuse DOJ of Obstructing Hunter Biden Investigation

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Hunter Biden investigation.

Angie Wong: JournalistMark Frost: Economist, Professor, ConsultantMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystThe show kicks off with the hosts discussing Trump's revelations of being a target of the J. 6 probe.Then journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss the latest out of the investigation into the Biden family.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Economist Mark Frost on federal student loan forgiveness.The show closes with Mark Sleboda, International Relations, and Security Analyst, discussing Ukraine accusing Russia of hitting grain silos.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

