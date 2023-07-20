https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/israeli-president-visits-washington-us-soldier-defects-to-north-korea-1111999265.html

Israeli President Visits Washington, US Soldier Defects to North Korea

Israeli President Visits Washington, US Soldier Defects to North Korea

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses a joint session of Congress, and Arizona faces nearly 20 days on consecutive heat above 100º Fahrenheit.

Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins MIsfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss possible further pending indictments against Donald Trump, the defection of a US soldier to North Korea, Israeli President Herzog's Congressional address after a bipartisan House resolution supporting Israel, and Tommy Tuberville’s reflections on his tenure in US Senate.Washington-based investigative journalist and author Tim Shorrock discusses the case of U.S. soldier Travis King’s defection to North Korea, the Pentagon’s typical excusal of bad behavior towards Korean citizens by occupying US forces, military escalations led by both the US forces and in Pyongyang, and whether this incident could change the present lack of interest in dialogue with North Korea that the Biden Administration appears to hold.Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy Robert Hockett discusses a former Trump attorney's statements on the historical implications for possible new indictments against Trump, indictments against false electors in Michigan, IRS whistleblowers appearing before the House Oversight Committee about Hunter Biden investigation, Tim Scott's position in the GOP 2024 primaries given DeSantis' wavering of support, and the possibility of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin entering the race.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses Representative Pramila Jayapal walking back statements describing the state of Israel as racist, today’s joint session in Congress featuring an address by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the state of judicial reforms in Israel as it presents upheaval among Israeli society, and an update in West Bank violence after an Israeli raid on the refugee camp in Jenin.The Misfits also discuss a sea otter terrorizing San Diego surfers, the reopening of the Tupac Shakur murder case, and Henry Kissinger’s trip to China at age 100.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

