Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Graphic Photos of Hunter Biden, Prostitutes at House Hearing
Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Graphic Photos of Hunter Biden, Prostitutes at House Hearing
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) brought visual aids to a House Oversight Committee hearing that showed US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, engaging in sexual acts with purported prostitutes.
Greene alleged Biden was hiring the women through his law firm. “This is not really what most paralegals do for law firms,” Greene said on Wednesday. The pictures, which were partially censored, were taken from sex tapes filmed by Biden, according to Greene, who warned viewers and colleagues that discretion was advised before showing the images, but was nevertheless met with objections from other lawmakers. Greene at one point during the hearing commented that the president's son had violated the Mann Act as he had paid women to cross state lines to engage in sexual relations. "This was prostitution," the lawmaker noted.The Wednesday testimony came after senior Republicans called for an investigation into allegations of whistleblower retaliation against a pair of officials with the Internal Revenue Service who were investigating Biden's son.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/gop-demand-probe-into-alleged-retaliation-against-hunter-biden-whistleblowers-1111687888.html
01:54 GMT 20.07.2023
Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., prepares to hold up explicit images and an airline confirmation made by Hunter Biden during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) brought visual aids to a House Oversight Committee hearing that showed US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, engaging in sexual acts with purported prostitutes.
Greene alleged Biden was hiring the women through his law firm. “This is not really what most paralegals do for law firms,” Greene said on Wednesday.
The pictures, which were partially censored, were taken from sex tapes filmed by Biden, according to Greene, who warned viewers and colleagues that discretion was advised before showing the images, but was nevertheless met with objections from other lawmakers.
"This is evidence of Hunter Biden making sex — excuse me, this is my time – making pornography," Greene said, as a fellow lawmaker stated the images were "unbecoming of this hearing."
Greene at one point during the hearing commented that the president's son had violated the Mann Act as he had paid women to cross state lines to engage in sexual relations. "This was prostitution," the lawmaker noted.
The visual aides were used as part of a House Oversight Committee hearing with Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, conducted as part of the panel’s probe into potential criminal activity by members of the Biden family.

The hearing also included testimony detailing that Hunter Biden had itemized a $10,000 deduction on his 2018 taxes for a golf membership that was said to be dues for a sex club.

The Wednesday testimony came after senior Republicans called for an investigation into allegations of whistleblower retaliation against a pair of officials with the Internal Revenue Service who were investigating Biden's son.
