Ongoing Strike Wave Demonstrates The Power of Workers
How We Can Eliminate The Nuclear War Threat, UK Passes Illegal Migration Bill, 44 Years Since Sandinista Revolution In Nicaragua
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karl Grossman, an author, TV program host and professor of journalism at the State University of New York/College at Old Westbury to discuss the ongoing film “Oppenheimer” and how it connects to the ongoing threat of nuclear war, how the destruction of the last chemical weapons dating back to World War I demonstrate the capability of nations to do the same with nuclear weapons, and why the danger of nuclear weapons cannot be understated.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor emeritus and former Director of the Center for European Studies at Duke University to discuss the UK’s proposed Illegal Migration bill and why the premise on which the bill is based is questionable, why the UN has claimed that the bill’s provisions would violate the UK’s obligations according to international law, how this bill should be understood in the context of growing discontent with the Conservative Party, and the role that the UK’s foreign policy has played in forcing many migrants to go to the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Barbara Larcom, chair of Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition to discuss the anniversary of the 1979 revolution in Nicaragua by the Sandinistas, the long history of US intervention in Nicaragua and why the US is interested in dominating the country, the achievements of the Nicaragua under the Sandinistas in areas such as gender equality and education, and how the US is continuing its attempts to undermine the government of Nicaragua.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to the US Congress and the show of bipartisan unity in the defense of Israel’s actions against Palestinians, the looming strike by UPS workers and how it connects to other strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA members, and how the expansion of the gig economy has highlighted the connections among all workers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ongoing Strike Wave Demonstrates The Power of Workers
04:10 GMT 20.07.2023 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 20.07.2023)
How We Can Eliminate The Nuclear War Threat, UK Passes Illegal Migration Bill, 44 Years Since Sandinista Revolution In Nicaragua
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karl Grossman, an author, TV program host and professor of journalism at the State University of New York/College at Old Westbury to discuss the ongoing film “Oppenheimer” and how it connects to the ongoing threat of nuclear war, how the destruction of the last chemical weapons dating back to World War I demonstrate the capability of nations to do the same with nuclear weapons, and why the danger of nuclear weapons cannot be understated.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor emeritus and former Director of the Center for European Studies at Duke University to discuss the UK’s proposed Illegal Migration bill and why the premise on which the bill is based is questionable, why the UN has claimed that the bill’s provisions would violate the UK’s obligations according to international law, how this bill should be understood in the context of growing discontent with the Conservative Party, and the role that the UK’s foreign policy has played in forcing many migrants to go to the country.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Barbara Larcom, chair of Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition to discuss the anniversary of the 1979 revolution in Nicaragua by the Sandinistas, the long history of US intervention in Nicaragua and why the US is interested in dominating the country, the achievements of the Nicaragua under the Sandinistas in areas such as gender equality and education, and how the US is continuing its attempts to undermine the government of Nicaragua.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to the US Congress and the show of bipartisan unity in the defense of Israel’s actions against Palestinians, the looming strike by UPS workers and how it connects to other strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA members, and how the expansion of the gig economy has highlighted the connections among all workers.
