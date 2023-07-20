https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/protesters-set-swedish-embassy-in-baghdad-on-fire-amid-quran-burning-backlash---reports-1112001675.html

Protesters Set Swedish Embassy in Baghdad on Fire Amid Quran Burning Backlash - Reports

Protesters Set Swedish Embassy in Baghdad on Fire Amid Quran Burning Backlash - Reports

Hundreds of protesters reportedly stormed the Swedish embassy early Thursday in Baghdad, Iraq, and set it on fire amid backlash over recent Quran burnings.

2023-07-20T00:55+0000

2023-07-20T00:55+0000

2023-07-20T00:53+0000

world

quran

ulf kristersson

baghdad

iraq

stockholm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106636424_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca30e9609117998e1df4e050222fb5e.jpg

Iraqi nationals in Baghdad had been rallying outside the Swedish embassy in protest of the recent Quran-burning incident in Stockholm, and after it was reported on Wednesday that Swedish police issued another permit for a "public gathering" on Thursday.Reports detailed that Swedish organizers, the same involved in a June incident, intended to burn both the Quran and the Iraqi flag.Unconfirmed footage shared across social media appeared to capture individuals at the embassy as smoke billowed and protesters appeared to be cheering on the events. Citing insiders, US media reported people gathered at the building at about 1 a.m. local time before storming the facility an hour later.It's unclear if any officials were inside the embassy when protesters entered the grounds, or whether any embassy staffers sustained any injures.The latest comes as the Swedish government has taken under consideration whether the burning of any holy texts should be illegal since recent incidents have prompted threats to the nation's security.On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest given clearance by Swedish police took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which the Quran was burned. Amid subsequent backlash, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson later said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/sweden-mulls-ban-on-quran-burning-amid-nato-bid-impasse-1111712491.html

baghdad

iraq

stockholm

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protesters, swedish embassy, baghdad, iraq, quran burnings