Russian Military Continues Retaliation Strikes on Drone Boat Depots in Odessa

Russian military inflicted new retaliation strikes on Thursday night on the areas of production and storage of unmanned boats of Ukraine military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces continued retaliation strikes using sea and air-based high-precision weapons against production workshops and storage sites of unmanned boats in the districts of Odessa and Ilyichevsk, Odessa region. In addition, fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the Ukraine armed forces were destroyed in the area of the city of Nikolayev," the statement said. The target of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.

