International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/russian-military-continues-retaliation-strikes-on-drone-boat-depots-in-odessa-1112011558.html
Russian Military Continues Retaliation Strikes on Drone Boat Depots in Odessa
Russian Military Continues Retaliation Strikes on Drone Boat Depots in Odessa
Russian military inflicted new retaliation strikes on Thursday night on the areas of production and storage of unmanned boats of Ukraine military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-07-20T12:05+0000
2023-07-20T12:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
odessa
ukraine
russian defense ministry
drone warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103181/78/1031817841_0:0:3196:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_055e36bd0d473d5469794644a03bae31.jpg
"Last night, the Russian armed forces continued retaliation strikes using sea and air-based high-precision weapons against production workshops and storage sites of unmanned boats in the districts of Odessa and Ilyichevsk, Odessa region. In addition, fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the Ukraine armed forces were destroyed in the area of the city of Nikolayev," the statement said. The target of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.
odessa
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103181/78/1031817841_467:0:3196:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1506c1a6b1baa018cb1de5c592573e89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drones, drone boats, high-precision strikes
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drones, drone boats, high-precision strikes

Russian Military Continues Retaliation Strikes on Drone Boat Depots in Odessa

12:05 GMT 20.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankThe Russian Iskander SRBM system being prepped for launch during military exercises. File photo.
The Russian Iskander SRBM system being prepped for launch during military exercises. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military inflicted new retaliation strikes on Thursday night on the areas of production and storage of drone boats of Ukraine military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces continued retaliation strikes using sea and air-based high-precision weapons against production workshops and storage sites of unmanned boats in the districts of Odessa and Ilyichevsk, Odessa region. In addition, fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the Ukraine armed forces were destroyed in the area of the city of Nikolayev," the statement said.
The target of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала