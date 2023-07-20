https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/the-democrat-irs-whistleblower-and-the-biden-crime-family-investigation-1112000461.html
The Democrat IRS Whistleblower and the Biden Crime Family Investigation
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the halting funding to the Wuhan lab, and Putin will not attend BRICS summit.
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | The Point of Zionism, The President of Israel Addresses Congress, and Erosion in Support for Israel.Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The People Vs the Elite, the Whistleblowers, and 18 Prison Year Sentence for Oathkeepers Leader. In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jeff Halper about the NATO of the Middle East, progressive Democrats are weak against Israel. Jeff spoke about the President of Israel and his speech to the United States Congress. Jeff commented on the global support for Israel and the rise of attacks on refugee camps in the West Bank.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the bravery of whistleblowers, the FBI cover-up job, and the mainstream media will not cover the whistleblower testimony failure. Jim spoke about the candidate's forum with Tucker Carlson and the DOJ attack against Donald Trump. Jim discussed the performance of Tucker Carlson and the establishment Republicans polling poorly.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | The Point of Zionism, The President of Israel Addresses Congress, and Erosion in Support for Israel.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The People Vs the Elite, the Whistleblowers, and 18 Prison Year Sentence for Oathkeepers Leader.
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jeff Halper about the NATO of the Middle East, progressive Democrats are weak against Israel. Jeff spoke about the President of Israel and his speech to the United States Congress. Jeff commented on the global support for Israel and the rise of attacks on refugee camps in the West Bank.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the bravery of whistleblowers, the FBI cover-up job, and the mainstream media will not cover the whistleblower testimony failure. Jim spoke about the candidate's forum with Tucker Carlson and the DOJ attack against Donald Trump. Jim discussed the performance of Tucker Carlson and the establishment Republicans polling poorly.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.