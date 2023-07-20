https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/trump-under-legal-fire-amid-charges-in-multiple-courts-1111997222.html

Trump Under Legal Fire Amid Charges in Multiple Courts

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including former President Donald Trump's many charges and new claims of being the target of the January 6th investigation.

Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The CradleSteve Abramowitz: Owner & CEO of the Mill Creek View and Podcast HostRory Riley-Topping: Legal AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Lebanon-based Esteban Carrillo about the recent tensions between the United States and Iran, following the deployment of several US warplanes to the Persian Gulf region.In the second hour, Steve Abramowitz joined the show to discuss the litany of criminal charges against Donald Trump and his latest allegations that he is the target of the January 6th investigation.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Rory Riley-Topping about US congressman Jim Jordan potentially holding Mark Zuckerberg in contempt for not complying with Congress' request for social media data.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

