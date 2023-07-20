International
UK Urges North Korea to Return to Dialogue on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
The UK Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that recent North Korea’s ballistic missile launches violated UN Security Council resolutions and called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
UK Urges North Korea to Return to Dialogue on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

06:10 GMT 20.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that recent North Korea’s ballistic missile launches violated UN Security Council resolutions and called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
"North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 18 July are a breach of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions. Illegal ballistic missile launches continue to destabilise the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula. The UK will continue to call out these flagrant violations of UNSCRs. We strongly urge North Korea to return to dialogue, and to take credible steps towards denuclearisation," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the ministry.
On Tuesday, Japanese broadcaster reported that North Korea allegedly launched two ballistic missiles that covered 550-600 kilometers (340-370 miles), reaching an altitude of 50 kilometers, and fell into the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
