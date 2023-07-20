https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/ukraine-vows-to-attack-vessels-heading-to-russian-ports-1112012304.html

Ukraine Vows to Attack Vessels Heading to Russian Ports

Ukraine Vows to Attack Vessels Heading to Russian Ports

Kiev may consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21, Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.

2023-07-20T12:37+0000

2023-07-20T12:37+0000

2023-07-20T12:37+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

black sea

ukrainian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a97b7be7a1e217a4b2be12d1c6af1c0d.jpg

Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous since Thursday, the relevant navigation information has already been made public, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated. "Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 [local time, 03:00 GMT] on July 20, 2023. The relevant navigation information for sailors has already been made public," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian war crimes, ukrainian crimes, ukrainian piracy, ukraine attacks ships in black sea