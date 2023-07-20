International
Ukraine Vows to Attack Vessels Heading to Russian Ports
Kiev may consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21, Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.
Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous since Thursday, the relevant navigation information has already been made public, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated. "Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 [local time, 03:00 GMT] on July 20, 2023. The relevant navigation information for sailors has already been made public," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
12:37 GMT 20.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Kiev may consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21, Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.
Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous since Thursday, the relevant navigation information has already been made public, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.
"Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 [local time, 03:00 GMT] on July 20, 2023. The relevant navigation information for sailors has already been made public," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
