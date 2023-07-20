https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/ukraine-vows-to-attack-vessels-heading-to-russian-ports-1112012304.html
Ukraine Vows to Attack Vessels Heading to Russian Ports
Ukraine Vows to Attack Vessels Heading to Russian Ports
Kiev may consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21, Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.
2023-07-20T12:37+0000
2023-07-20T12:37+0000
2023-07-20T12:37+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
black sea
ukrainian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a97b7be7a1e217a4b2be12d1c6af1c0d.jpg
Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous since Thursday, the relevant navigation information has already been made public, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated. "Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 [local time, 03:00 GMT] on July 20, 2023. The relevant navigation information for sailors has already been made public," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b15e26022cd3831fc5bdf0aefddc41fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian war crimes, ukrainian crimes, ukrainian piracy, ukraine attacks ships in black sea
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian war crimes, ukrainian crimes, ukrainian piracy, ukraine attacks ships in black sea
Ukraine Vows to Attack Vessels Heading to Russian Ports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Kiev may consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21, Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.
Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous since Thursday, the relevant navigation information has already been made public, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated.
"Navigation in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikale Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 05:00 [local time, 03:00 GMT] on July 20, 2023. The relevant navigation information for sailors has already been made public," the ministry wrote on Telegram.