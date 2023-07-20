Ukrainian Drone Taken Down in Central Crimea, Results in No Casualties

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"An enemy drone was shot down by the air defense forces in the central part of Crimea. There are no casualties or damage. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information," Aksenov said on Telegram.Kiev regime recently ramped up terror attacks on Crimea. On Thursday a teenage girl was killed, and four buildings have were damaged in a Ukrainian drone strike against Crimea's northwest. Earlier Kiev regime used surface maritime drones in a terror attack against the Crimean Bridge, killing two adults and injuring a child.
