Ukrainian Drone Taken Down in Central Crimea, Results in No Casualties
Ukrainian Drone Taken Down in Central Crimea, Results in No Casualties
The air defense systems took down a drone in the central part of Crimea, there were no casualties and no damage, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Thursday.
"An enemy drone was shot down by the air defense forces in the central part of Crimea. There are no casualties or damage. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information," Aksenov said on Telegram.Kiev regime recently ramped up terror attacks on Crimea. On Thursday a teenage girl was killed, and four buildings have were damaged in a Ukrainian drone strike against Crimea's northwest. Earlier Kiev regime used surface maritime drones in a terror attack against the Crimean Bridge, killing two adults and injuring a child.
Ukrainian Drone Taken Down in Central Crimea, Results in No Casualties
