UK's Top Diplomat Shies Away from Filling Defense Chief’s Post

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asked on Wednesday UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to appoint him as Defense Secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, Ben Wallace, would resign.

2023-07-20T06:05+0000

2023-07-20T06:05+0000

2023-07-20T06:19+0000

world

james cleverly

ben wallace

rishi sunak

united kingdom (uk)

"If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. … I have been a minister in our foreign department now since February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore," Cleverly said during the Aspen Security Forum 2023. On Saturday, Wallace told a UK newspaper that he intended to resign in the fall and leave politics during a cabinet reshuffle planned by Sunak. On Monday, the newspaper reported that Cleverly could replace Wallace.

