International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/uks-top-diplomat-asks-sunak-not-to-appoint-him-as-defense-secretary-1112003903.html
UK's Top Diplomat Shies Away from Filling Defense Chief’s Post
UK's Top Diplomat Shies Away from Filling Defense Chief’s Post
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asked on Wednesday UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to appoint him as Defense Secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, Ben Wallace, would resign.
2023-07-20T06:05+0000
2023-07-20T06:19+0000
world
james cleverly
ben wallace
rishi sunak
united kingdom (uk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105360427_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bcadb99a603e8686d3b3c140f1879b40.jpg
"If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. … I have been a minister in our foreign department now since February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore," Cleverly said during the Aspen Security Forum 2023. On Saturday, Wallace told a UK newspaper that he intended to resign in the fall and leave politics during a cabinet reshuffle planned by Sunak. On Monday, the newspaper reported that Cleverly could replace Wallace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/uk-defense-chief-ben-wallace-reflects-on-life-beyond-politics-while-getting-set-to-step-down-1111915611.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105360427_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_569efa03c6d18e43f158be38007c6d05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk foreign secretary james cleverly asked on wednesday uk prime minister rishi sunak not to appoint him as defense secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, ben wallace, would resign.
uk foreign secretary james cleverly asked on wednesday uk prime minister rishi sunak not to appoint him as defense secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, ben wallace, would resign.

UK's Top Diplomat Shies Away from Filling Defense Chief’s Post

06:05 GMT 20.07.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 20.07.2023)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaBritain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly attends the second day of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly attends the second day of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asked UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday not to appoint him as Defense Secretary after reports emerged that the country's current defense chief, Ben Wallace, would resign.
"If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. … I have been a minister in our foreign department now since February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore," Cleverly said during the Aspen Security Forum 2023.
Ben Wallace - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2023
Beyond Politics
UK Defense Chief Ben Wallace Reflects on Life Beyond Politics While Getting Set to Step Down
16 July, 12:03 GMT
On Saturday, Wallace told a UK newspaper that he intended to resign in the fall and leave politics during a cabinet reshuffle planned by Sunak. On Monday, the newspaper reported that Cleverly could replace Wallace.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала