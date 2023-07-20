https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/uks-top-diplomat-asks-sunak-not-to-appoint-him-as-defense-secretary-1112003903.html
UK's Top Diplomat Shies Away from Filling Defense Chief’s Post
UK's Top Diplomat Shies Away from Filling Defense Chief’s Post
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asked on Wednesday UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to appoint him as Defense Secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, Ben Wallace, would resign.
2023-07-20T06:05+0000
2023-07-20T06:05+0000
2023-07-20T06:19+0000
world
james cleverly
ben wallace
rishi sunak
united kingdom (uk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105360427_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bcadb99a603e8686d3b3c140f1879b40.jpg
"If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. … I have been a minister in our foreign department now since February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore," Cleverly said during the Aspen Security Forum 2023. On Saturday, Wallace told a UK newspaper that he intended to resign in the fall and leave politics during a cabinet reshuffle planned by Sunak. On Monday, the newspaper reported that Cleverly could replace Wallace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/uk-defense-chief-ben-wallace-reflects-on-life-beyond-politics-while-getting-set-to-step-down-1111915611.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105360427_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_569efa03c6d18e43f158be38007c6d05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk foreign secretary james cleverly asked on wednesday uk prime minister rishi sunak not to appoint him as defense secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, ben wallace, would resign.
uk foreign secretary james cleverly asked on wednesday uk prime minister rishi sunak not to appoint him as defense secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, ben wallace, would resign.
UK's Top Diplomat Shies Away from Filling Defense Chief’s Post
06:05 GMT 20.07.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 20.07.2023)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asked UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday not to appoint him as Defense Secretary after reports emerged that the country's current defense chief, Ben Wallace, would resign.
"If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. … I have been a minister in our foreign department now since February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore," Cleverly said during the Aspen Security Forum 2023.
On Saturday, Wallace told a UK newspaper that he intended to resign in the fall and leave politics during a cabinet reshuffle planned by Sunak. On Monday, the newspaper reported that Cleverly could replace Wallace.