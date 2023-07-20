https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/us-army-report-offers-new-insight-into-rogue-soldiers-sprint-to-north-korea-1112002808.html

US Army Report Offers New Insight Into Rogue Soldier's Sprint to North Korea

US Army Report Offers New Insight Into Rogue Soldier's Sprint to North Korea

The report details what, exactly, led up to the moment that caused King to sprint into North Korean territory.

2023-07-20T04:15+0000

2023-07-20T04:15+0000

2023-07-20T04:12+0000

north korea

south korea

us

us army

asia

dmz

us soldiers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102482/11/1024821196_0:1167:1973:2277_1920x0_80_0_0_72d818293650c042104e04b23182192f.jpg

An internal US Army report on the rogue soldier who sprinted to North Korea has revealed what led up to Private Travis King’s decision to cross the Demilitarized Zone, and suggested the act may have been in the works for months.King, a cavalry scout who joined the US Army in January of 2021, had been held in a prison in South Korea for nearly two months for assault charges. He was also fined almost $4,000 for causing alleged public damage for kicking a police car as well as being uncooperative during his arrest.Then in May, according to the report, King booked two different tours of the popular demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, prior to his 50-day detention. Shortly after he was released from confinement, he confirmed his reservation with a private tour company called Hana Tours ITC after failing to secure the first reservation. On July 10, King was released from South Korean detention and returned to the US military. He was then booked on a one-way flight to the United States on July 17. Both US and Korean military escorts accompanied King to the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, where they witnessed him going through customs at around 4:30 p.m. local time.King then texted his US escort, an Army staff sergeant, and said he had arrived at his departure gate. But then at noon on July 18, US Army soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas reported to King’s chain of command to inform him that King had not arrived, and was unresponsive to texts or phone calls. It was later verified by South Korean customs that King did not take that flight.Meanwhile, in South Korea, the tour that King joined began at around 2:30 p.m. at Camp Boniface, a military post under United Nation Command which is located south of the southern boundary of the Demilitarized Zone. About an hour into the tour, at 3:30 p.m., King walked away from his group before sprinting through a space between US and South Korean troops. As he was being chased by Security Forces, King is said to have run north to Panmungak. He then ran to the back of a Korean People’s Army building where he entered a van and was driven out of the area by North Korean troops, according to the report.A member of the tour group added that King was wearing civilian clothes and gave out a loud “ha ha ha" as he began sprinting away from the tour group.King’s family, particularly his uncle, reached out to reporters describing King as a quiet person who does not drink or smoke and enjoyed reading the Bible. His uncle believes a conversation he had with him, about the death of his son, may have caused King, who is 23, to spiral.“I was basically s******* on the family for not being here for me … when my son was going through what he was going through. And, and so I really didn’t have any encouraging words to give him because I’ve been upset with the family,” Carl Gates said, referring to a phone call he had with King. “He was saying that he was sorry, he loved us all. And that he is sorry that he couldn’t be here for me.”US officials are now speaking with South Korean officials and Swedish officials about King’s actions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that “the White House, the Department of Defense, the State Department, and also the UN are all working together to ascertain more information and resolve this situation.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/us-soldier-defects-to-north-korea-1111992781.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us army soldier, travis king, north korea, south korea, white house, us, us-north korean relations, report