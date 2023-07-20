https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/watch-russian-artillery-decimating-ukrainian-troops-near-artemovsk-1112011426.html

Watch Russian Artillery Decimating Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk

Liberation of Artemovsk did a serious blow to reputation of Ukrainian generals and severed several routes vital for Kiev regime. That is why they clumsily try to retake it.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows airborne troops obliterating Ukrainian soldiers with artillery. Drones detected two Ukrainian armored vehicles that were aiming to deliver additional forces to the frontline when Russian artillery fired several rounds, destroying their targets.The Russian Army liberated Artemovsk this May after months of fierce hostilities. This success dealt a blow to already-low Ukrainian morale and cast Kiev in a negative light ahead of the G7 summit. In addition, Artemovsk is a vital transport hub – that is why Ukraine's leadership hasn't backed down from its fruitless attempts to retake it.

