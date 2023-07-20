International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Artillery Decimating Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk
Watch Russian Artillery Decimating Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk
Liberation of Artemovsk did a serious blow to reputation of Ukrainian generals and severed several routes vital for Kiev regime. That is why they clumsily try to retake it.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows airborne troops obliterating Ukrainian soldiers with artillery. Drones detected two Ukrainian armored vehicles that were aiming to deliver additional forces to the frontline when Russian artillery fired several rounds, destroying their targets.The Russian Army liberated Artemovsk this May after months of fierce hostilities. This success dealt a blow to already-low Ukrainian morale and cast Kiev in a negative light ahead of the G7 summit. In addition, Artemovsk is a vital transport hub – that is why Ukraine's leadership hasn't backed down from its fruitless attempts to retake it.
russia special military operation, ukranian crisis, hostilities artemovsk

17:03 GMT 20.07.2023
Russia's liberation of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) dealt a serious blow to the reputation of Ukrainian generals and severed several routes vital for Kiev. Moreover, Kiev's efforts to retake the city resulted only in sky-high casualties and the destruction of military equipment.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows airborne troops obliterating Ukrainian soldiers with artillery. Drones detected two Ukrainian armored vehicles that were aiming to deliver additional forces to the frontline when Russian artillery fired several rounds, destroying their targets.
The Russian Army liberated Artemovsk this May after months of fierce hostilities. This success dealt a blow to already-low Ukrainian morale and cast Kiev in a negative light ahead of the G7 summit. In addition, Artemovsk is a vital transport hub – that is why Ukraine's leadership hasn't backed down from its fruitless attempts to retake it.
