Watch Russian Artillery Decimating Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk
Liberation of Artemovsk did a serious blow to reputation of Ukrainian generals and severed several routes vital for Kiev regime. That is why they clumsily try to retake it.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows airborne troops obliterating Ukrainian soldiers with artillery. Drones detected two Ukrainian armored vehicles that were aiming to deliver additional forces to the frontline when Russian artillery fired several rounds, destroying their targets.The Russian Army liberated Artemovsk this May after months of fierce hostilities. This success dealt a blow to already-low Ukrainian morale and cast Kiev in a negative light ahead of the G7 summit. In addition, Artemovsk is a vital transport hub – that is why Ukraine's leadership hasn't backed down from its fruitless attempts to retake it.
News
The Russian Airborne Forces' artillery units ravage the enemy on the outskirts of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
Russia's liberation of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) dealt a serious blow to the reputation of Ukrainian generals and severed several routes vital for Kiev. Moreover, Kiev's efforts to retake the city resulted only in sky-high casualties and the destruction of military equipment.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows airborne troops obliterating Ukrainian soldiers with artillery. Drones detected two Ukrainian armored vehicles that were aiming to deliver additional forces to the frontline when Russian artillery fired several rounds, destroying their targets.
The Russian Army liberated Artemovsk this May after months of fierce hostilities. This success dealt a blow to already-low Ukrainian morale and cast Kiev in a negative light ahead of the G7 summit. In addition, Artemovsk is a vital transport hub – that is why Ukraine's leadership hasn't backed down from its fruitless attempts to retake it.