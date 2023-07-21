https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/arctic-bounty-first-stage-of-major-russian-lng-project-kicks-off-1112043435.html
Arctic Bounty: First Stage of Major Russian LNG Project Kicks Off
The first process line for a new Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) extraction project was rolled out from the manufacturing facility near Murmansk, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself presiding over the launch ceremony, this July 20.
The process line is destined for the Arctic LNG 2 project located on the Gydan Peninsula. Once operating at full capacity, it is expected to produce 6.6 million tons of LNG annually, with two more similar processing lines further raising the project’s total output to 19.6 million tons of LNG per year.
