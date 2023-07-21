International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/arctic-bounty-first-stage-of-major-russian-lng-project-kicks-off-1112043435.html
Arctic Bounty: First Stage of Major Russian LNG Project Kicks Off
Arctic Bounty: First Stage of Major Russian LNG Project Kicks Off
The first process line for a new Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) extraction project was rolled out from the manufacturing facility near Murmansk, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself presiding over the launch ceremony, this July 20.
2023-07-21T15:37+0000
2023-07-21T15:37+0000
multimedia
infographic
russia
lng
liquefied natural gas (lng)
lng plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112042944_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9ad99672482d206003d83ccbe7b64896.jpg
The process line is destined for the Arctic LNG 2 project located on the Gydan Peninsula. Once operating at full capacity, it is expected to produce 6.6 million tons of LNG annually, with two more similar processing lines further raising the project’s total output to 19.6 million tons of LNG per year.
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112042944_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f81f519b2ad3e936e7bda39fafc448f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian lng production, russian lng exports, russian lng plants, russia lng projects
russian lng production, russian lng exports, russian lng plants, russia lng projects

Arctic Bounty: First Stage of Major Russian LNG Project Kicks Off

15:37 GMT 21.07.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The first process line for a new Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) extraction project was rolled out from the manufacturing facility near Murmansk, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself presiding over the launch ceremony, this July 20.
The process line is destined for the Arctic LNG 2 project located on the Gydan Peninsula. Once operating at full capacity, it is expected to produce 6.6 million tons of LNG annually, with two more similar processing lines further raising the project’s total output to 19.6 million tons of LNG per year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала