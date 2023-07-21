Chinese Embassy Slams Claim That China-Linked Hackers Breached US Envoy's Email

According to the report, the alleged spying campaign that resulted in the hacking of Burns' email account was disclosed last week. The report said certain unclassified emails targeted in the cyber intrusion may have provided hackers information about several visits to China by US officials and international conversations about US policies with China.

The report said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his inner circle of top advisers were not targeted during the hacking event, it was limited to a small group of senior US officials responsible for managing the US-China relationship.