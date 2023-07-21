https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/democrats-show-how-much-they-despise-free-speech-1112022513.html

Democrats Show How Much They Despise Free Speech

Democrats Show How Much They Despise Free Speech

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine having issues with US-supplied hardware, and President Xi meeting with Henry Kissinger.

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of Independent News Website 21st Century Wire | The Importance of Robert F. Kennedy Jr in the 2024 Election, Ukraine Used by the Globalists, and Zelensky Seen as an MI6 AssetThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Leftist Priests in the Catholic Church, Moms for Liberty, and Protests Against Free Speech In the first hour, Lee spoke with Patrick Henningsen about the decades leading to the war in Ukraine, the smears of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Chrystia Freeland. Patrick commented on the possible WEF leadership position of Chrystia Freeland and how Russia has won the media war. Patrick discussed the G7 countries and how South America has rejected President Zelensky.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the Moms for Liberty event held in Philadelphia, Marxism in the Catholic Church, and homophobia rising among conservatives. Thom talked about the protests against President Trump's appearance at a conservative event in Philadelphia and the typical leftist protesters in Philadelphia. Thom described the history of Marxism in the Catholic Church and how the Pope wants to reform the entire Catholic Church.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

