EU-CELAC Summit, Biden IRS Whistleblower Testimony, MI6 on China
EU-CELAC Summit, Biden IRS Whistleblower Testimony, MI6 on China
IRS employees testify about DOJ interference in Hunter Biden probes, and the Afghan government gets slammed for curbing poppy cultivation.
EU-CELAC Summit, Biden IRS Whistleblower Testimony, MI6 on China
IRS employees testify about DOJ interference in Hunter Biden probes, and the Afghan government gets slammed for curbing poppy cultivation.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the meeting between the European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and how Latin American and European leaders are leveling with differing orientations on the conflict in Ukraine. He breaks down how the current international order affects trade relationships, why both Europe and the US are once again ratcheting up tensions on Cuba, how international sports organizations wade into politics, and MI6's plans to devote more public resources to "tackling China."Technologist and the cohost of CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses comments by the head of the UK Foreign Intelligence Service on China's use of data and pursuit of AI technology, how Meta's* Twitter alternative is going, how vulnerable our data is to domestic companies, and the latest on the legal case seeking to curb how the executive branch can pressure social media companies to censor content.Host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas discusses the testimony given by two IRS whistleblowers on the Department of Justice's interference in Hunter Biden investigations, what indictments might be coming for former President Donald Trump, the indictments of Trump surrogates in several states, and the centrist No Labels campaign attempting to pick up steam.The Misfits also discuss the harrowing testimony given by women denied abortions in Texas, the New York City mayor telling immigrants they won't be welcomed, and a possible lead in the cold case of Tupac Shakur's murder.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities
EU-CELAC Summit, Biden IRS Whistleblower Testimony, MI6 on China
04:03 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 21.07.2023)
IRS employees testify about DOJ interference in Hunter Biden probes, and the Afghan government gets slammed for curbing poppy cultivation.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the meeting between the European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and how Latin American and European leaders are leveling with differing orientations on the conflict in Ukraine. He breaks down how the current international order affects trade relationships, why both Europe and the US are once again ratcheting up tensions on Cuba, how international sports organizations wade into politics, and MI6's plans to devote more public resources to "tackling China."
Technologist and the cohost of CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses comments by the head of the UK Foreign Intelligence Service on China’s use of data and pursuit of AI technology, how Meta’s* Twitter alternative is going, how vulnerable our data is to domestic companies, and the latest on the legal case seeking to curb how the executive branch can pressure social media companies to censor content.
Host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas discusses the testimony given by two IRS whistleblowers on the Department of Justice’s interference in Hunter Biden investigations, what indictments might be coming for former President Donald Trump, the indictments of Trump surrogates in several states, and the centrist No Labels campaign attempting to pick up steam.
The Misfits also discuss the harrowing testimony given by women denied abortions in Texas, the New York City mayor telling immigrants they won’t be welcomed, and a possible lead in the cold case of Tupac Shakur’s murder.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Meta is banned in the Russian Federation for extremist activities