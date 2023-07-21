https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/from-queens-to-stardom-legendary-singer-tony-bennett-dead-at-96-1112053111.html

From Queens to Stardom: Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dead at 96

From Queens to Stardom: Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dead at 96

Bennett’s death at 96 brings a close to a generation of jazz crooners including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. The singer’s last public concert was held in 2021, in celebration of his 95th birthday.

2023-07-21T23:22+0000

2023-07-21T23:22+0000

2023-07-21T23:19+0000

beyond politics

dead celebrity

music

music industry

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112052954_0:0:3080:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_1ea4e5704a48cbc953785586c1949fbc.jpg

Just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday, legendary jazz crooner Tony Bennett died in his hometown of New York, his publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed on Friday. The singer’s cause of death was not revealed; however, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.Bennett’s death brings a close to a generation of jazz crooners including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. The singer’s last public concert was held with his friend and co-singer Lady Gaga at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in 2021, in celebration of his then 95th birthday.As Bennett preserved the classic American popular song, he was also known for staying true to his personal style by sporting tuxedos and tailored suits from Italian brand Brioni, even as rock began to take over pop charts.Bennett’s career, which spanned seven decades saw him perform alongside musicians including Stevie Wonder, Amy Winehouse, K.D. Lang, Elvis Costello, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bono, Sting, Celine Dion, John Legend and Lady Gaga.Towards the end of his life, Bennett befriended his future co-singer Lady Gaga. The pair recorded two albums together including 2014’s “Cheek to Cheek” and 2021’s “Love for Sale.” “Cheek to Cheek” went to the number one spot on Billboards 200, and won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album.Gaga and Bennett first met in 2011 at a fundraiser for the Robin Hood Foundation, when Bennett found himself deeply impressed by Gaga’s cover of a Nat King Cole song.“Tony is one of my most favorite people on the whole planet, and I love him with all my heart,” the "Bad Romance" singer told a British radio show in 2021. “I can’t tell you how much I learned from him, and what it’s like to sing with a legend for so many years.”When Gaga found herself struggling with her career following an unsuccessful album, hip surgery, and chronic pain from fibromyalgia, Bennett shared advice he received from Duke Ellington: “Number one - don’t quit. Number two - listen to number one.”Despite Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, during which he struggled to remember Lady Gaga’s name, Bennett was still able to remember and perform their musical sets.“When that music comes on – something happens to him,” Gaga said in an interview last year. “He knows exactly what he’s doing.”During that same interview, Bennett credited Sinatra with changing his career.“For my money, Tony Bennett's the best in the business," Sinatra said, according to Bennett. "He changed my career," Bennett said. "All of his fans wanted to find out about what he was talking about. And from that day on, I've been sold out everywhere in the world."The Kid From QueensBennett was born in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens on August 3, 1926, as Anthony Dominick Benedetto. He grew up in poverty, as his mother who worked as a seamstress became a widow when he was just 10 years-old.The singer was also a war veteran, having served in World War II in Germany in the infantry. His experience, which occurred during the tail-end of the war, was spent on the front lines, which Bennett once described as a “front-row seat in hell.” Bennett was among those who helped to liberate the prisoners at the Landsberg concentration camp.Towards the end of the war, Bennett began singing with Army bands, but upon returning home in 1946 he pursued his career as a musician. Thanks to the G.I. Bill, he was able to take classes at the American Theater Wing.A Liberal Democrat for all his life, Bennett also participated in the Selma-to-Montgomery Civil Rights march in 1965. He was even driven to the airport by a fellow volunteer, Viola Liuzzo, who was later murdered that same day by members of the Ku Klux Klan.In general, criticism of Bennett was not far-reaching, as was proven by a reporter who met with him in 2002, who could not help but be charmed by the legendary singer.Mourning a LegendWith such a legacy, across history, politics, arts and culture, celebrities and artists took to social media to mourn the loss of Bennett.“Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans,” wrote the American singer Billy Joel, who was also born in New York.“We will miss you,” wrote pop artist Mariah Carey.English singer “Ozzy” Osbourne wrote that he was “very sad” to hear of Bennett’s passing.Keith Richards, an English musician and band member of the Rolling Stones, shared a photo of himself and Bennett.”Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man—Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed at my inauguration. We're thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today,” wrote former US President Barack Obama.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

tony bennett, celebrity death, jazz crooners, lady gaga