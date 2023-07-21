https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/irs-whistleblowers-accuse-biden-family-of-accepting-millions-from-foreign-entities-1112018113.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including the "Whistleblower X" testimony against the Biden family.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translatorMith Rosselle: Media commentator, thought leader, podcasterThe show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, discussing the Whistleblower X testimony against the Biden family.Then journalist Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian American journalist joins to discuss an important social media lawsuit.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Mitch Roselle, media commentator, thought leader, and podcaster on the Congressional stocks and trading bill.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:01 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 21.07.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including the "Whistleblower X" testimony against the Biden family.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator
Mith Rosselle: Media commentator, thought leader, podcaster
The show kicks off with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, discussing the Whistleblower X testimony against the Biden family.
Then journalist Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian American journalist joins to discuss an important social media lawsuit.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Mitch Roselle, media commentator, thought leader, and podcaster on the Congressional stocks and trading bill.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.