https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/irs-whistleblowers-accuse-doj-of-hindering-investigation-into-biden-family-1112019997.html
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the testimonies of the IRS whistleblowers on the DOJ's obstruction of the Biden family investigation.
2023-07-21T04:02+0000
2023-07-21T04:02+0000
2023-07-21T09:50+0000
fault lines
radio
msm
social media
irs
grain
deal
ukraine
odessa
whistleblower
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112019840_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_883124466f4331107edb072b09edfbbc.png
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the testimonies of the IRS whistleblowers on the DOJ's obstruction of the Biden family investigation.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of the Facts On The Ground podcastIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the recent string of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian military installations and sites in the strategic port-city of Odessa, which the West is trying to frame as an attempt by Moscow to damage Kiev's ability to deliver grain.In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the team to discuss the testimonies from the IRS whistleblowers about the Justice Department politicizing and slowing the Hunter Biden criminal probe investigation.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about social media and the government aligning to collude and interfere in elections and international conflicts like the Ukrainian crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112019840_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_217f1375292bad317bd260bebe6898cb.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, black sea grain deal, hunter biden criminal probe, conflict in ukraine, elections interference
fault lines, black sea grain deal, hunter biden criminal probe, conflict in ukraine, elections interference
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
04:02 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 21.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the testimonies of the IRS whistleblowers on the DOJ's obstruction of the Biden family investigation.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of the Facts On The Ground podcast
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the recent string of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian military installations and sites in the strategic port-city of Odessa, which the West is trying to frame as an attempt by Moscow to damage Kiev's ability to deliver grain.
In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the team to discuss the testimonies from the IRS whistleblowers about the Justice Department politicizing and slowing the Hunter Biden criminal probe investigation.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about social media and the government aligning to collude and interfere in elections and international conflicts like the Ukrainian crisis.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.