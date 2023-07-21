International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/irs-whistleblowers-accuse-doj-of-hindering-investigation-into-biden-family-1112019997.html
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the testimonies of the IRS whistleblowers on the DOJ's obstruction of the Biden family investigation.
2023-07-21T04:02+0000
2023-07-21T09:50+0000
fault lines
radio
msm
social media
irs
grain
deal
ukraine
odessa
whistleblower
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112019840_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_883124466f4331107edb072b09edfbbc.png
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the testimonies of the IRS whistleblowers on the DOJ's obstruction of the Biden family investigation.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of the Facts On The Ground podcastIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the recent string of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian military installations and sites in the strategic port-city of Odessa, which the West is trying to frame as an attempt by Moscow to damage Kiev's ability to deliver grain.In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the team to discuss the testimonies from the IRS whistleblowers about the Justice Department politicizing and slowing the Hunter Biden criminal probe investigation.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about social media and the government aligning to collude and interfere in elections and international conflicts like the Ukrainian crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112019840_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_217f1375292bad317bd260bebe6898cb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, black sea grain deal, hunter biden criminal probe, conflict in ukraine, elections interference
fault lines, black sea grain deal, hunter biden criminal probe, conflict in ukraine, elections interference

IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family

04:02 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 21.07.2023)
Fault Lines
IRS Whistleblowers Accuse DOJ of Hindering Investigation Into Biden Family
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the testimonies of the IRS whistleblowers on the DOJ's obstruction of the Biden family investigation.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of the Facts On The Ground podcast
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the recent string of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian military installations and sites in the strategic port-city of Odessa, which the West is trying to frame as an attempt by Moscow to damage Kiev's ability to deliver grain.
In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the team to discuss the testimonies from the IRS whistleblowers about the Justice Department politicizing and slowing the Hunter Biden criminal probe investigation.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about social media and the government aligning to collude and interfere in elections and international conflicts like the Ukrainian crisis.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала