International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/over-60-of-french-dissatisfied-with-prime-minister-after-cabinet-reshuffle-1112053706.html
Over 60% of French Dissatisfied With Prime Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle
Over 60% of French Dissatisfied With Prime Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle
Over 60% of French citizens are dissatisfied with results of the recent cabinet reshuffle and the actions of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
2023-07-21T22:38+0000
2023-07-21T22:35+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
elisabeth borne
cabinet of ministers
cabinet reshuffle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_0:87:1921:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1b61fc80cdc07b01a67007a5043fe9.jpg
According to the survey, 61% of the French said they were dissatisfied with the government reshuffle, which is a historic high since Macron's election for the first term, the report said, adding that every sixth French citizen would like Borne to resign. It was also reported that 62% of the respondents said they wanted a new prime minister, while 74% believed that a fresh cabinet would pursue the same policy as the previous one. On Wednesday, Macron reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries as well as the minister for labor, social relations and solidarity. The president's entourage initially said that only "adjustments" would be made in the government, noting that the changes would not affect key agencies — the foreign, interior, defense and finance ministries. The survey was carried out online from July 20-21 among 1,005 adult French citizens.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/over-740-people-given-real-prison-sentences-for-recent-riots-in-france-1111986960.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_124:0:1795:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_466c4a19c9889f005188feb4ec1f2455.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, french prime minister elisabeth borne, cabinet reshuffle, polling
france, french prime minister elisabeth borne, cabinet reshuffle, polling

Over 60% of French Dissatisfied With Prime Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle

22:38 GMT 21.07.2023
© Photo : PixabayFrench flag
French flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - Over 60% of French citizens are dissatisfied with the results of the recent cabinet reshuffle and the actions of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who retained her position after French President Emmanuel Macron said he had full confidence in her, media reported Friday, citing a survey by Odoxa-Backbone Consulting.
According to the survey, 61% of the French said they were dissatisfied with the government reshuffle, which is a historic high since Macron's election for the first term, the report said, adding that every sixth French citizen would like Borne to resign.
It was also reported that 62% of the respondents said they wanted a new prime minister, while 74% believed that a fresh cabinet would pursue the same policy as the previous one.
On Wednesday, Macron reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries as well as the minister for labor, social relations and solidarity.
Перевернутый автомобиль после протестов во французском городе Лион - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2023
World
Over 740 People Given Real Prison Sentences for Recent Riots in France
19 July, 10:32 GMT
The president's entourage initially said that only "adjustments" would be made in the government, noting that the changes would not affect key agencies — the foreign, interior, defense and finance ministries.
The survey was carried out online from July 20-21 among 1,005 adult French citizens.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала