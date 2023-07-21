International
Poll: Could Poland March Troops Into Ukraine?
Poll: Could Poland March Troops Into Ukraine?
While Poland has already become actively involved in the Ukrainian conflict by providing the regime in Kiev with military hardware, recent reports indicate...
2023-07-21T18:35+0000
2023-07-21T18:52+0000
ukraine
poland
troops
ukrainian conflict
military
Speaking with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the Polish leadership may be planning to send troops to Ukraine in the not-so-distant future.According to Putin, Warsaw likely hopes to form a coalition “under NATO’s umbrella” to directly intervene in the Ukrainian conflict in order to seize the territories of the modern-day West Ukraine, which Polish leaders apparently regard as lands that “historically” belonged to Poland.So, what do you think? Could Poland really make such a risky move?
ukraine
poland
18:35 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 21.07.2023)
Polish Army soldiers salute as tanks roll on one of the city's main streets during a military parade celebrating the Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2015.
Polish Army soldiers salute as tanks roll on one of the city's main streets during a military parade celebrating the Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
