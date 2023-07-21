Poll: Could Poland March Troops Into Ukraine?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/poll-could-poland-invade-ukraine-1112049358.html
Speaking with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the Polish leadership may be planning to send troops to Ukraine in the not-so-distant future.According to Putin, Warsaw likely hopes to form a coalition “under NATO’s umbrella” to directly intervene in the Ukrainian conflict in order to seize the territories of the modern-day West Ukraine, which Polish leaders apparently regard as lands that “historically” belonged to Poland.So, what do you think? Could Poland really make such a risky move?
While Poland has already become actively involved in the Ukrainian conflict by providing the regime in Kiev with military hardware, recent reports indicate that Warsaw could take its efforts up a notch.
Speaking with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned
that the Polish leadership may be planning to send troops to Ukraine in the not-so-distant future.
According to Putin, Warsaw likely hopes to form a coalition “under NATO’s umbrella” to directly intervene
in the Ukrainian conflict in order to seize the territories of the modern-day West Ukraine, which Polish leaders apparently regard as lands that “historically” belonged to Poland.
So, what do you think? Could Poland really make such a risky move?