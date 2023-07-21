https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/poll-could-poland-invade-ukraine-1112049358.html

Poll: Could Poland March Troops Into Ukraine?

While Poland has already become actively involved in the Ukrainian conflict by providing the regime in Kiev with military hardware, recent reports indicate... 21.07.2023, Sputnik International

Speaking with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the Polish leadership may be planning to send troops to Ukraine in the not-so-distant future.According to Putin, Warsaw likely hopes to form a coalition “under NATO’s umbrella” to directly intervene in the Ukrainian conflict in order to seize the territories of the modern-day West Ukraine, which Polish leaders apparently regard as lands that “historically” belonged to Poland.So, what do you think? Could Poland really make such a risky move?

