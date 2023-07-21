https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/rothschilds-have-had-fantastic-relationship-with-ukrainian-govt-members-prank-call-reveals-1112033868.html

Rothschilds Have Had 'Fantastic Relationship' With Ukrainian Gov't Members, Prank Call Reveals

Rothschilds Have Had 'Fantastic Relationship' With Ukrainian Gov't Members, Prank Call Reveals

Russian prankster duo Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known professionally as Vovan and Lexus, have once again managed to trick a prominent Western... 21.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-21T13:11+0000

2023-07-21T13:11+0000

2023-07-21T13:11+0000

ukraine

vovan and lexus

prank call

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112039887_0:177:900:683_1920x0_80_0_0_857658f08fc79406d6c9de31772946f5.jpg

Having previously managed to dupe people such as former US president George W. Bush, American bestselling author Stephen King and UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, the pranksters now managed to outwit none other than Alexandre de Rothschild, the executive chairman of Rothschild & Co and great-great-great-great-grandson of the infamous Rothschild banker dynasty’s founder.Apparently convinced that he was talking with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Rotschild revealed how he and his enterprise intend to partake in the “restoration of Ukraine” in sectors such as “energy, housing construction and logistics.”Rothschild alleged that his company has been acting in the interests of the Ukrainian government since 2017.“And we have had a fantastic relationship with people in your government,” he added.Rothschild also claimed that he and his enterprise have a “soft spot” for Ukraine, especially amid the ongoing hostilities in the country.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

rothschild & co, rothschild family, vovan and lexus, prank call