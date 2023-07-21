International
Rothschilds Have Had 'Fantastic Relationship' With Ukrainian Gov't Members, Prank Call Reveals
Rothschilds Have Had 'Fantastic Relationship' With Ukrainian Gov't Members, Prank Call Reveals
Having previously managed to dupe people such as former US president George W. Bush, American bestselling author Stephen King and UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, the pranksters now managed to outwit none other than Alexandre de Rothschild, the executive chairman of Rothschild &amp; Co and great-great-great-great-grandson of the infamous Rothschild banker dynasty’s founder.Apparently convinced that he was talking with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Rotschild revealed how he and his enterprise intend to partake in the “restoration of Ukraine” in sectors such as “energy, housing construction and logistics.”Rothschild alleged that his company has been acting in the interests of the Ukrainian government since 2017.“And we have had a fantastic relationship with people in your government,” he added.Rothschild also claimed that he and his enterprise have a “soft spot” for Ukraine, especially amid the ongoing hostilities in the country.
13:11 GMT 21.07.2023
Alexandre de Rothschild
© Photo : Rothschild & Co
Andrei Dergalin
Russian prankster duo Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known professionally as Vovan and Lexus, have once again managed to trick a prominent Western figure into spilling the beans on poignant geopolitical matters.
Having previously managed to dupe people such as former US president George W. Bush, American bestselling author Stephen King and UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, the pranksters now managed to outwit none other than Alexandre de Rothschild, the executive chairman of Rothschild & Co and great-great-great-great-grandson of the infamous Rothschild banker dynasty’s founder.
Apparently convinced that he was talking with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Rotschild revealed how he and his enterprise intend to partake in the “restoration of Ukraine” in sectors such as “energy, housing construction and logistics.”
Rothschild alleged that his company has been acting in the interests of the Ukrainian government since 2017.
“And we have had a fantastic relationship with people in your government,” he added.
Rothschild also claimed that he and his enterprise have a “soft spot” for Ukraine, especially amid the ongoing hostilities in the country.
