Truel for Democracy

Truel for Democracy

The poll reveals that a majority of US voters would consider voting for a third-party candidate, are most concerned about the economy, and disapprove of the US Supreme Court.

A new poll released by Quinnipiac University revealed a majority of US voters would consider voting for a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election. At least 47% said they would consider voting for a third-party candidate, and another 57% said they would not consider doing so.The poll shows a clear dissatisfaction among American voters with the two projected frontrunners: President Joe Biden who is receiving support from 71% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters and former President Donald Trump, who is polling with support from 54% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters. Biden also leads Trump with 49% to 44% of votes in a hypothetical general election.The poll also determined that a majority of voters saw the economy, preserving democracy, abortion, gun violence, immigration, and health care as the top five factors taking centerstage in their 2024 selection.

