Truel for Democracy

2023-07-21T02:42+0000
With a majority of US voters considering casting their ballot for a third-party candidate being Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters, the pool of support for Biden's 2024 election bid may wind up shrinking.
A new poll
released by Quinnipiac University revealed a majority of US voters would consider voting for a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election. At least 47% said they would consider voting for a third-party candidate, and another 57% said they would not consider doing so.
The poll shows a clear dissatisfaction among American voters with the two projected frontrunners: President Joe Biden who is receiving support from 71% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters and former President Donald Trump, who is polling with support from 54% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters. Biden also leads Trump with 49% to 44% of votes in a hypothetical general election.
"With neither President Biden nor former President Trump knocking it out of the park on favorability, almost half of the country would consider another option. No specific name for the candidate, no specific designation for the party, but it is a vivid indication that for many voters, the status quo is a no-go," said Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst.
The poll also determined that a majority of voters saw the economy, preserving democracy, abortion, gun violence, immigration, and health care as the top five factors taking centerstage in their 2024 selection.