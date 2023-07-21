UK By-Elections: How Did Tories, Liberal Dems & Labour Fare?
The UK's set of three by-elections in west London, North Yorkshire and the Somerset are expected to give insight into how voters are adjusting to the ruling Conservative Party as the nation battles labor uproar, inflation and increasing interest rates.
Initial predictions suggested the Conservative Party would experience straight losses on Thursday; however, final results proved that forecast wasn't entirely off base.
With Tories only winning one out of three by-elections, the results saw the Conservative Party lose a 19,000-vote majority in Somerton and Frome and another 20,137 in Selby and Ainsty.
Tories Grasp BoJo's Uxbridge Seat
When it came down to the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, the UK's ruling Conservative Party successfully managed to gain control of the parliamentary seat once maintained by former UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson.
The final vote count came down 13,470 ballots in favor of the Labour Party's Danny Beales and another 13,965 to give the winning ticket to Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell. The results came shortly after a recount was called.
"This message from the Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents is clear," Tuckwell said after his win. "Sadiq Khan has lost Labour this election, and we know that it was his damaging and costly ULEZ policy which lost them this election."
The ULEZ policy referenced by Tuckwell is the Ultra Low Emission Zone scheme, which dictates that non-eco-friendly vehicles are charged a fee for driving in certain parts of London.
It was earlier reported that the initiative is intended to be expanded into outer London, a move that has largely been condemned. The policy was backed by London Mayor Sidiq Khan.
Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds relayed to UK media that the ULEZ initiative was only ever going to dampen Labour's chances as the nation was already struggling to stay above economic difficulties.
“You’ve got a situation where things are very tough for people right now – the mortgages they’re paying, the energy bills that they have got," the official said. "And of course then when they are faced with a potential additional charge, that is going to be a difficult thing.”
He further indicated that the next election cycle would see the Labour Party restrategize and focus their attention on the "national story."
Liberal Dems Win in Somerton and Frome
Beating the Tories out, the Liberal Democrats clinched a win with the Somerton and Frome by-election after candidate Sarah Dyke took home the majority of votes with some 21,187 ballots.
The final count for the Conservative Party came down to 10,179 and just 1,009 votes for the Labour Party. The Thursday win came after the seat with previously firmly held by conservatives.
"Tonight has been a stunning and historic victory for the Liberal Democrats, and it shows once and for all, the Liberal Democrats are back in the West Country," Dyke said after the win was declared.
"Lifelong conservative voters have today voted Liberal Democrat for the first time. Thank you for putting your trust in me to deliver for you. I will not let you down."
The Somerton and Frome seat was previously held down by David Warburton, who maintained the seat through three elections until he resigned in June over sexual misconduct allegations.
Labour Clinches Selby and Ainsty
Overturning a majority of just over 20,000 votes, the Labour Party managed to come out on top in the Selby and Ainsty by-election after the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 35,866.
The final tally saw Labour winner Keir Mather nab 16,456 ballots while Tory contender Claire Holmes gained 12,295. Liberal Dems' Matt Walker took home just 1,188 votes.
Mather's Thursday win marks him the youngest member of Parliament at just 25 years of age, and documents one of the more shocking wins as the constituency was seen as a safe seat for Conservatives.
Shortly after the by-election was called in his favor, Mather told reporters the win was "re-writing" the rules on where Labour could record positive voter outcomes.
“I want to begin my time as your MP by being very clear: I understand the enormity of what has just happened, I know what an honour this is, and I am humbled by this opportunity to serve," he said.
“We have re-written the rules on where Labour can win. Thousands of the votes cast yesterday were in Labour’s box for the very first time. For those of you who have put your faith in our party: thank you.”
Labour leader Keir Starmer subsequently issued a statement underscoring how Mather's historic win proves the public is looking at a "changed party, focused entirely on the priorities of working people."
UK media has highlighted Mather's victory as the largest flip since the landslide of February 1997, by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.