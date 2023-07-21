International
UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be Used
UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be Used
The United Nations is aware of reports that Ukraine began firing US-supplied cluster munitions and believes they should not be used, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
The weapons were expressly designed to cause indiscriminate loss of human life and hideous injuries over a wide area, regardless of who or what is being targeted.On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine which included cluster munitions. The move was widely criticized by human rights activists and opposed by some US lawmakers. On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had the right to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stock, if this type of weaponry was used against its forces. The cluster munitions that the US provided to Ukraine have already been deployed in the field, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Thursday. Ukrainians have utilized cluster munitions appropriately and effectively, Kirby said. Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been joined by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea are among the countries that have not signed the convention.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is aware of reports that Ukraine began firing US-supplied cluster munitions and believes they should not be used, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
The weapons were expressly designed to cause indiscriminate loss of human life and hideous injuries over a wide area, regardless of who or what is being targeted.
"We have seen these reports, which are very concerning, and as we have said before these types of munitions should be consigned to history and should not be used," Dujarric told a briefing.
On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine which included cluster munitions. The move was widely criticized by human rights activists and opposed by some US lawmakers. On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had the right to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stock, if this type of weaponry was used against its forces.
The cluster munitions that the US provided to Ukraine have already been deployed in the field, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Thursday. Ukrainians have utilized cluster munitions appropriately and effectively, Kirby said.
Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been joined by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea are among the countries that have not signed the convention.
