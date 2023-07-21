https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/watch-black-sea-fleet-rocketing-surface-targets-during-drills--1112027715.html
Watch Black Sea Fleet Rocketing Surface Targets During Drills
During the drills, Russian ships also trained to intercept hostile vessels and isolate areas forbidden for navigation.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Black Sea Fleet firing cruise anti-ship missiles at training targets. The clip depicts “Ivanovets” destroying mock enemy ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.The obliteration of the target was confirmed by drones and telemetry. Earlier, the Defense Ministry issued a warning that several regions of the Black Sea should be considered dangerous for navigation and that all vessels heading to Ukrainian ports may be considered legitimate targets.
News
09:17 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 21.07.2023)
During the drills, Russian ships also trained to intercept hostile vessels and isolate areas forbidden for navigation.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Black Sea Fleet firing cruise anti-ship missiles at training targets. The clip depicts “Ivanovets” destroying mock enemy ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
The obliteration of the target was confirmed by drones and telemetry.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry issued a warning that several regions of the Black Sea should be considered dangerous for navigation and that all vessels heading to Ukrainian ports may be considered legitimate targets.