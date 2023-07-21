International
Watch Russian and Chinese Ships Destroy Targets During Joint Drills
Watch Russian and Chinese Ships Destroy Targets During Joint Drills
Started on July 20, joint Russian-Chinese naval drills 'North/Interaction - 2023' will last for three days.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage of joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. The clip shows sailors destroying floating mines and repelling mock attacks.At first, ships thwarted an air attack using rapid-fire anti-aircraft guns. After that, sailors obliterated a fake floating mine using a heavy machine gun installed on a Russian anti-submarine ship "Admiral Tributs." Ministry of Defense officials stressed that Russian and Chinese sailors honed their skills, especially navigation in various formations. The aim of the drills is to enhance peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region.
Watch Russian and Chinese Ships Destroy Targets During Joint Drills

12:03 GMT 21.07.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Starting on July 20, joint Russian-Chinese naval drills 'North/Interaction - 2023' last for three days.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. The clip shows sailors destroying floating mines and repelling mock attacks.
At first, ships thwarted an air attack using rapid-fire anti-aircraft guns. After that, sailors obliterated a fake floating mine using a heavy machine gun installed on a Russian anti-submarine ship "Admiral Tributs."
Ministry of Defense officials stressed that Russian and Chinese sailors honed their skills, especially navigation in various formations. The aim of the drills is to enhance peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region.
