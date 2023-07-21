Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Blast Ukrainian Military Depot

International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kamikaze drones are smart projectiles that can spread chaos and devastation in enemy ranks.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Armed Forces using Ovod loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) to destroy a Ukrainian warehouse stockpiled with ammunitions. The operation was filmed from a reconnaissance drone – that is why Russian troops are sure the target was blasted.Ovod (lit. Gadfly) kamikaze drones are based on the first-person view principle – the operator sees the battlefield from a drone standpoint through video glasses.
14:25 GMT 21.07.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Kamikaze drones are smart projectiles that can spread chaos and devastation in enemy ranks.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Armed Forces using Ovod loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) to destroy a Ukrainian warehouse stockpiled with ammunitions. The operation was filmed from a reconnaissance drone – that is why Russian troops are sure the target was blasted.
Ovod (lit. Gadfly) kamikaze drones are based on the first-person view principle – the operator sees the battlefield from a drone standpoint through video glasses.
