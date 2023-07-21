https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-blast-ukrainian-military-depot-1112043309.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Blast Ukrainian Military Depot

Kamikaze drones are smart projectiles that can spread chaos and devastation in enemy ranks.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Armed Forces using Ovod loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) to destroy a Ukrainian warehouse stockpiled with ammunitions. The operation was filmed from a reconnaissance drone – that is why Russian troops are sure the target was blasted.Ovod (lit. Gadfly) kamikaze drones are based on the first-person view principle – the operator sees the battlefield from a drone standpoint through video glasses.

