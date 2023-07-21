https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-blast-ukrainian-military-depot-1112043309.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Blast Ukrainian Military Depot
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Blast Ukrainian Military Depot
Kamikaze drones are smart projectiles that can spread chaos and devastation in enemy ranks.
2023-07-21T14:25+0000
2023-07-21T14:25+0000
2023-07-21T14:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
drone warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112028597_29:0:1640:906_1920x0_80_0_0_66898c372b5c56838a6bdb218443943e.png
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Armed Forces using Ovod loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) to destroy a Ukrainian warehouse stockpiled with ammunitions. The operation was filmed from a reconnaissance drone – that is why Russian troops are sure the target was blasted.Ovod (lit. Gadfly) kamikaze drones are based on the first-person view principle – the operator sees the battlefield from a drone standpoint through video glasses.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112028597_230:0:1438:906_1920x0_80_0_0_870f4585c20b131d114824251262e934.png
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse with ammunition in the zone of the special military op using an Ovod kamikaze drone
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse with ammunition in the zone of the special military op using an Ovod kamikaze drone
2023-07-21T14:25+0000
true
PT0M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Blast Ukrainian Military Depot
Kamikaze drones are smart projectiles that can spread chaos and devastation in enemy ranks.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Armed Forces using Ovod loitering munition (a.k.a. kamikaze drone) to destroy a Ukrainian warehouse stockpiled with ammunitions. The operation was filmed from a reconnaissance drone – that is why Russian troops are sure the target was blasted.
Ovod (lit. Gadfly) kamikaze drones are based on the first-person view principle – the operator sees the battlefield from a drone standpoint through video glasses.