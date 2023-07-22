International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/how-gps-tech-may-help-predict-earthquakes-one-day-1112055992.html
How GPS Tech May Help Predict Earthquakes One Day
How GPS Tech May Help Predict Earthquakes One Day
While current technology would have to be 50 times more sensitive to enable their theory, the scientists discovery opens a new door in predicting earthquakes.
2023-07-22T04:20+0000
2023-07-22T04:18+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
earthquakes
gps
measurement
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102111/25/1021112584_0:689:6043:4088_1920x0_80_0_0_059f626fb7373c41f264072e45c44676.jpg
A eyebrow-raising scientific find has laid down the groundwork for officials to maybe one day pinpoint when an earthquake may strike, all by tapping on GPS measurements.Quentin Bletery and his colleague Jean-Mathieu Nocquet used a dataset from the University of Nevada at Reno in the United States for their study. Across the globe, thousands of stations record their GPS positions every five minutes and that dataset can show seismologists the slightest motions in the Earth’s ground movements.The scientists looked at areas where known earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.0 or higher had occurred, and analyzed the data within a 48-hour window leading up to the moment the quake struck, then, testing their theory, predicted what the earthquake would look like based on the dataset.About two hours before each quake event, Bletery and Nocquet found their predictions began to show accuracy, and as the earthquake approached so did the team's ability to pinpoint the reading.“Earthquakes are sudden slips along faults that separate two tectonic blocks,” Nocquet explained.“In fact, our study suggests that the slip accelerates progressively over a few hours, around two,” he adds.While this discovery certainly opens doors for seismologists who hope to someday predict earthquakes, current GPS technology is not sensitive enough to give an accurate forecast.In fact, that technology would need to be 50 times more sensitive to be able to detect an earthquake before it happens. The scientists also admitted they were unable to predict about half the earthquakes they analyzed.Julián García Mayordomo, an earthquake geology expert at Spain’s Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) explained that as the technology currently stands, there are simply far too many variables shifting underground to be able to pick up signs with absolute certainty.“Large earthquakes occur 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) deep in the Earth’s crust, where we have never been able to look. In addition, a major fault that produces earthquakes on the order of 6.5 or 7 is a plane that can be tens of kilometers long by 15 kilometers deep. It is a huge area where many geological processes occur,” he said.However, Bletery and Nocquet’s discovery did indicate earthquakes are not entirely as chaotic as previously thought. During their tests, officials found a cycle which preceded the magnitude 9.0 earthquake Tohoku-Ohi, which caused a devastating tsunami off the coast of Japan in 2011. Examining the GPS data of that area, they determined their predictions were accurate more than two hours before the quake struck. Additionally, GPS readings appeared to repeat in cycles of roughly every 3.6 hours, a find that has since opened new questions for seismologists.The findings were published Thursday in the journal Science.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230322/top-5-earthquakes-that-caused-death-destruction-and-nuclear-disasters-around-the-globe-1108693157.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/powerful-earthquake-and-tsunami-will-likely-hit-istanbul-in-decade---seismologists-1111853581.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102111/25/1021112584_273:0:5724:4088_1920x0_80_0_0_bb66d643d9736f8d7b43ee04c495e8c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, earthquake, technology
science, earthquake, technology

How GPS Tech May Help Predict Earthquakes One Day

04:20 GMT 22.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Sam Yeh A staff member of the Seismology Center points to a chart showing the earthquake activity detected by the central Weather Bureau in Taipei on April 20, 2015
A staff member of the Seismology Center points to a chart showing the earthquake activity detected by the central Weather Bureau in Taipei on April 20, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Sam Yeh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Predicting earthquakes has been a seemingly impossible goal for seismologists for decades. But two researchers from France may be one step closer to reaching that goal.
A eyebrow-raising scientific find has laid down the groundwork for officials to maybe one day pinpoint when an earthquake may strike, all by tapping on GPS measurements.
Quentin Bletery and his colleague Jean-Mathieu Nocquet used a dataset from the University of Nevada at Reno in the United States for their study. Across the globe, thousands of stations record their GPS positions every five minutes and that dataset can show seismologists the slightest motions in the Earth’s ground movements.
“Conceptually, that tells you that it is possible to do it. That's a huge step," said Quentin Bletery, a seismologist at the Institut de Recherche pour le Développement and the Université Côte d'Azur in France.
The scientists looked at areas where known earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.0 or higher had occurred, and analyzed the data within a 48-hour window leading up to the moment the quake struck, then, testing their theory, predicted what the earthquake would look like based on the dataset.
About two hours before each quake event, Bletery and Nocquet found their predictions began to show accuracy, and as the earthquake approached so did the team's ability to pinpoint the reading.
Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkiye, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
Top 5 Earthquakes That Caused Death, Destruction and Nuclear Disasters Around the Globe
22 March, 16:25 GMT
“Earthquakes are sudden slips along faults that separate two tectonic blocks,” Nocquet explained.
“The precursor phase is the time window during which the tectonic blocks begin to move relative to each other, first slowly and then accelerating progressively to finally reach a rapid sliding velocity. Rapid sliding produces the seismic waves that cause the damage observed during major earthquakes."
“In fact, our study suggests that the slip accelerates progressively over a few hours, around two,” he adds.
While this discovery certainly opens doors for seismologists who hope to someday predict earthquakes, current GPS technology is not sensitive enough to give an accurate forecast.
In fact, that technology would need to be 50 times more sensitive to be able to detect an earthquake before it happens. The scientists also admitted they were unable to predict about half the earthquakes they analyzed.
Tsunami - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami Will Likely Hit Istanbul in Decade - Seismologists
13 July, 13:55 GMT
Julián García Mayordomo, an earthquake geology expert at Spain’s Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) explained that as the technology currently stands, there are simply far too many variables shifting underground to be able to pick up signs with absolute certainty.
“Large earthquakes occur 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) deep in the Earth’s crust, where we have never been able to look. In addition, a major fault that produces earthquakes on the order of 6.5 or 7 is a plane that can be tens of kilometers long by 15 kilometers deep. It is a huge area where many geological processes occur,” he said.
“It is absolutely impossible to control. There are too many variables, which makes the phenomenon highly unpredictable."
However, Bletery and Nocquet’s discovery did indicate earthquakes are not entirely as chaotic as previously thought. During their tests, officials found a cycle which preceded the magnitude 9.0 earthquake Tohoku-Ohi, which caused a devastating tsunami off the coast of Japan in 2011.
Examining the GPS data of that area, they determined their predictions were accurate more than two hours before the quake struck. Additionally, GPS readings appeared to repeat in cycles of roughly every 3.6 hours, a find that has since opened new questions for seismologists.
The findings were published Thursday in the journal Science.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала