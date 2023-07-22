https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/military-checkpoint-in-colombias-arauca-attacked-with-booby-trapped-vehicle-1112056167.html

Military Checkpoint in Colombia's Arauca Attacked With Booby-Trapped Vehicle

Military Checkpoint in Colombia's Arauca Attacked With Booby-Trapped Vehicle

A car packed with explosives was detonated on Friday near the Naranjitos military base in Colombia's Arauca Department, killing at least two people inside the vehicle and injured four soldiers.

2023-07-22T03:39+0000

2023-07-22T03:39+0000

2023-07-22T03:37+0000

americas

colombia

explosives

military base

car bomb attacks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106696/39/1066963905_0:1:4321:2431_1920x0_80_0_0_15b52754a25608471b5dafb4abbe3329.jpg

"A car loaded with explosives ... exploded before reaching the Naranjitos military base. As a result, two occupants of the vehicle were killed and four soldiers were injured ... They are in stable condition," Rodriguez said in a video posted by the Arauca government on Twitter. Rodriguez added there was no information about the organizers of the attack.Unconfirmed cellphone footage documented the immediate area and the response by emergency personnel has since surfaced on social media.Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted he instructed the country's ministry of defense to investigate the incident, adding that the government will not tolerate intimidation of the population.

americas

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military checkpoint, naranjitos military base, colombia's arauca department, arauca governor willington rodriguez benavides