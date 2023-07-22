https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/military-checkpoint-in-colombias-arauca-attacked-with-booby-trapped-vehicle-1112056167.html
Military Checkpoint in Colombia's Arauca Attacked With Booby-Trapped Vehicle
Military Checkpoint in Colombia's Arauca Attacked With Booby-Trapped Vehicle
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A car packed with explosives has been detonated near the Naranjitos military base in Colombia's Arauca Department, having killed at least two people inside the vehicle and injured four soldiers, Arauca Governor Willington Rodriguez Benavides said Friday.
"A car loaded with explosives ... exploded before reaching the Naranjitos military base. As a result, two occupants of the vehicle were killed and four soldiers were injured ... They are in stable condition," Rodriguez said in a video posted by the Arauca government on Twitter.
Rodriguez added there was no information about the organizers of the attack.
Unconfirmed cellphone footage documented the immediate area and the response by emergency personnel has since surfaced on social media.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted he instructed the country's ministry of defense to investigate the incident, adding that the government will not tolerate intimidation of the population.
Colombia's northeastern department of Arauca, bordering Venezuela, is one of the most troubled regions in the country, where rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the National Liberation Army are fighting for the territory.