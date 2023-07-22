https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/netanyahu-to-undergo-heart-pacemaker-surgery-overnight---office-1112083207.html

Netanyahu to Undergo Heart Pacemaker Surgery Overnight - Office

Netanyahu to Undergo Heart Pacemaker Surgery Overnight - Office

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to have a heart pacemaker implanted, the prime minister's office said.

"Tonight, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a pacemaker implantation operation at the Sheba Center of Tel Hashomer Hospital," Netanyahu’s office said late on Saturday night.In a video released by his office, the 73 year-old prime minister addressed his health saying he feels "great" but needs to "listen to his doctors"."A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight," Netanyahu said in the video. "I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."He added that his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital "tomorrow afternoon."

