One Person Died, 3 Injured in Bridge Collapse in Russia's Leningrad Region - Video

A small wooden, pedestrian bridge in the Russian city of Luga collapsed during a festival. A video shows a large crowd standing on the bridge, right before it collapses.

"In the wooden bridge collapse in Luga, one person died from sustained injuries, and three people are in moderate condition, they are being examined at the Luga interdistrict hospital," the authorities said. Three ambulance teams are operating at the site, the authorities added. A number of those injured in the bridge collapse has risen to eight people, the local authorities said. The investigative authorities have initiated a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence, according to the statement.

