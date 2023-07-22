https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/one-person-died-3-injured-in-bridge-collapse-in-russias-leningrad-region---video-1112082766.html
One Person Died, 3 Injured in Bridge Collapse in Russia's Leningrad Region - Video
One Person Died, 3 Injured in Bridge Collapse in Russia's Leningrad Region - Video
A small wooden, pedestrian bridge in the Russian city of Luga collapsed during a festival. A video shows a large crowd standing on the bridge, right before it collapses.
2023-07-22T21:30+0000
2023-07-22T21:30+0000
2023-07-22T21:30+0000
russia
bridge collapse
bridge collapse
luga
leningrad region
leningrad region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099568697_0:333:909:844_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4b1c9645b1811d3ce39e590890ed69.jpg
"In the wooden bridge collapse in Luga, one person died from sustained injuries, and three people are in moderate condition, they are being examined at the Luga interdistrict hospital," the authorities said. Three ambulance teams are operating at the site, the authorities added. A number of those injured in the bridge collapse has risen to eight people, the local authorities said. The investigative authorities have initiated a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence, according to the statement.
luga
leningrad region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099568697_0:248:909:929_1920x0_80_0_0_83e433ac246ba61fb229b8ab70c86352.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bridge collapse, luga, russia, leningrad, injuries
bridge collapse, luga, russia, leningrad, injuries
One Person Died, 3 Injured in Bridge Collapse in Russia's Leningrad Region - Video
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - One person has died and three others have been injured in a collapse of a wooden pedestrian bridge in the Russian city of Luga in the Leningrad Region, local authorities said on Saturday.
"In the wooden bridge collapse in Luga, one person died from sustained injuries, and three people are in moderate condition, they are being examined at the Luga interdistrict hospital," the authorities said.
Three ambulance teams are operating at the site, the authorities added.
A number of those injured in the bridge collapse has risen to eight people, the local authorities said.
"Two more injured people independently sought medical help at the Luga hospital. Doctors said that there was no threat to the lives of those under examination… Three more wounded individuals received help at the site of the bridge structure collapse," the authorities said in a statement.
The investigative authorities have initiated a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence, according to the statement.