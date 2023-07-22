International
Orban: US, China Heading for Conflict, Unsure It Can Be Avoided
The United States' global standing is declining and the country is heading for a clash with China, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday, adding that "the million dollar question" is whether this clash can be avoided.
"We are now seeing that America's dominance on the world stage is constantly shrinking... We are now living through the most dangerous moments in world politics, when the number one world power sees that it is slipping into second place... We are moving toward a clash day by day. The million dollar question is whether it is possible to avoid a collision," Orban said in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad, as aired by the local broadcaster. It is "an inconvenient truth" for the US that "the current processes favor Asia and China in terms of economy, technological development and military power," the prime minister argued, citing several successful Chinese projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the BRICS club and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, "whose resources for development are several times greater than those of all Western countries." Orban also spoke about a long-term plan "to make China great again" and a medium-term program to "restore dominance in Asia that existed before the West's arrival." He also said that "the Chinese are simply laughing" at US soft power and so-called universal values, as such concepts "run counter to most non-Western states."
14:01 GMT 22.07.2023
Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban.
Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban.
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - The United States' global standing is declining and the country is heading for a clash with China, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday, adding that "the million dollar question" is whether this clash can be avoided.
"We are now seeing that America's dominance on the world stage is constantly shrinking... We are now living through the most dangerous moments in world politics, when the number one world power sees that it is slipping into second place... We are moving toward a clash day by day. The million dollar question is whether it is possible to avoid a collision," Orban said in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad, as aired by the local broadcaster.
It is "an inconvenient truth" for the US that "the current processes favor Asia and China in terms of economy, technological development and military power," the prime minister argued, citing several successful Chinese projects, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the BRICS club and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, "whose resources for development are several times greater than those of all Western countries."
Orban also spoke about a long-term plan "to make China great again" and a medium-term program to "restore dominance in Asia that existed before the West's arrival." He also said that "the Chinese are simply laughing" at US soft power and so-called universal values, as such concepts "run counter to most non-Western states."
