PREVIEW - First Lady Jill Biden Heading to Paris to Mark US Return to UNESCO

Jill Biden will reconnect the US to UNESCO after it became the 194th member state on July 10, five years after the Trump administration exited the organization, which is focused on prioritizing Africa and gender equality.

Biden, a community college educator, will reconnect the US with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization nearly five years after the Trump administration, citing an "anti-Israel bias," exited the institution. The US officially rejoined UNESCO on July 10, becoming the 194th member state. The key highlight on the First Lady's agenda during the visit, which will last from July 23-26, will be her remarks at the UNESCO Flag Raising Ceremony on Tuesday. The US First Lady will also participate in the event with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.The visit, according to US officials, marks an important step for the United States as it seeks more engagement on the international stage. The official pointed out that rejoining UNESCO addresses the gap in US multilateral leadership where its competitors erode the values and put the United States at a disadvantage. "The top priorities of the United States in UNESCO as we rejoin will include initial investments on Holocaust education, the preservation of cultural heritage in Ukraine, journalist safety and STEM education focused in Africa for women and girls in particular," a US official said. "We'll also be focused on playing a leadership role in UNESCO's work on artificial intelligence." UNESCO said the US first lady’s presence would underscore the importance her country places on "fostering international understanding through UNESCO." Azoulay said UNESCO would now have more money to finance its two strategic priorities, Africa and gender equality. Jill Biden during the trip is also expected to meet with French Brigitte Macron, the wife of President Emmanuel Macron, according to US officials.

