North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - Report

North Korea launched several cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan early Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed.

Reports have detailed that the intelligence agencies of South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launches, which occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT on Friday), to determine the type of missiles and other details. The latest launch came three days after Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. North Korea carried out its previous missile launch on July 12. The new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is believed to have flown over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a maximum altitude of over 6,000 kilometers on a lofted trajectory. On Friday, the South Korean Defense Ministry threatened Pyongyang with "the end of the North Korean regime" in the event of a nuclear attack against Seoul after the North said that the deployment of US nuclear assets in the region could be a sufficient reason to use nuclear arms. On Thursday, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam criticized the deployment of a US nuclear ballistic missile submarine in South Korea earlier in the week, saying that Pyongyang could potentially consider it a sufficient basis for the use of nuclear arms for self-defense.

