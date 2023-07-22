International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The American Public Has Been Exposed to the Establishment's Corruption
The American Public Has Been Exposed to the Establishment's Corruption
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including singer Tony Bennett passing away at age 96, and Russian warships conducting drills in Black Sea.
the backstory
radio
texas
immigration
rio grande
dnc
doj
biolab
country
music
The American Public Have Been Exposed to the Establishment Corruption
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including singer Tony Bennett passing away at age 96, and Russian warships conducting drills in Black Sea.
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | The Floating Barrier, CBP1, and Record Illegal Immigration Numbers for June 2023Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Hunter Biden is Joe Biden's Number One Problem, Woke Movies, and The Clinton Body Count In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about the June Border Patrol arrests, the White House brags about Border Patrol numbers, and Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is at full capacity. Mark commented on the recent comments by Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor Adams emotionally manipulative tactics. Mark discussed the Biden administration challenging the Texas floating border and recent polls show Americans have soured on legal immigration.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the recent Anthony Weiner interview, news overload, and whether Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 election. Carmine talked about the country music song "Try That In A Small Town" and the allegations of racism of country music artist Jason Aldean. Carmine spoke about the Trump indictments and why Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
texas
rio grande
the backstory, illegal immigration, hunter biden, border patrol arrests, country music and racism
the backstory, illegal immigration, hunter biden, border patrol arrests, country music and racism

The American Public Has Been Exposed to the Establishment's Corruption

04:03 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 22.07.2023)
The Backstory
The American Public Have Been Exposed to the Establishment Corruption
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including singer Tony Bennett passing away at age 96, and Russian warships conducting drills in Black Sea.
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | The Floating Barrier, CBP1, and Record Illegal Immigration Numbers for June 2023

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Hunter Biden is Joe Biden's Number One Problem, Woke Movies, and The Clinton Body Count

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about the June Border Patrol arrests, the White House brags about Border Patrol numbers, and Mayor Eric Adams says New York City is at full capacity. Mark commented on the recent comments by Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor Adams emotionally manipulative tactics. Mark discussed the Biden administration challenging the Texas floating border and recent polls show Americans have soured on legal immigration.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the recent Anthony Weiner interview, news overload, and whether Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 election. Carmine talked about the country music song "Try That In A Small Town" and the allegations of racism of country music artist Jason Aldean. Carmine spoke about the Trump indictments and why Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
