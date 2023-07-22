https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/trump-trial-date-set-for-may-2024-1112048647.html

Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024

Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.

2023-07-22T04:05+0000

2023-07-22T04:05+0000

2023-07-22T09:05+0000

the final countdown

donald trump

joe biden

bribery

ukraine

robert f. kennedy jr

censorship

spain

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112048490_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_85bff95166396268c55574572e72d7d8.jpg

Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024 On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystSabrina Salvati: Boston-based activistHelena Villar: RT Senior CorrespondentThe show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the Trump trial date, and Biden's $10 million bribe file.In the second half of the first hour, International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to talk about an American Army vet who escaped a murder charge to fight in Ukraine.The second hour begins with Boston-based activist and podcaster Sabrina Salvati discussing the RFK censorship trial.The show closes with Helena Villar, an RT Spanish Correspondent, discussing the Spanish elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, trump trial, biden's bribe file, rfk censorship trial, spanish elections