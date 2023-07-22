International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/trump-trial-date-set-for-may-2024-1112048647.html
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.
2023-07-22T04:05+0000
2023-07-22T09:05+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
joe biden
bribery
ukraine
robert f. kennedy jr
censorship
spain
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112048490_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_85bff95166396268c55574572e72d7d8.jpg
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations &amp; Security AnalystSabrina Salvati: Boston-based activistHelena Villar: RT Senior CorrespondentThe show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the Trump trial date, and Biden's $10 million bribe file.In the second half of the first hour, International Relations &amp; Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to talk about an American Army vet who escaped a murder charge to fight in Ukraine.The second hour begins with Boston-based activist and podcaster Sabrina Salvati discussing the RFK censorship trial.The show closes with Helena Villar, an RT Spanish Correspondent, discussing the Spanish elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112048490_0:40:320:280_1920x0_80_0_0_a4d2c8eb48f5d441a1a84b09b4744065.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump trial, biden's bribe file, rfk censorship trial, spanish elections
the final countdown, trump trial, biden's bribe file, rfk censorship trial, spanish elections

Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024

04:05 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 22.07.2023)
The Final Countdown
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
Sabrina Salvati: Boston-based activist
Helena Villar: RT Senior Correspondent
The show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the Trump trial date, and Biden's $10 million bribe file.
In the second half of the first hour, International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to talk about an American Army vet who escaped a murder charge to fight in Ukraine.
The second hour begins with Boston-based activist and podcaster Sabrina Salvati discussing the RFK censorship trial.
The show closes with Helena Villar, an RT Spanish Correspondent, discussing the Spanish elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала