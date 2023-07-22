https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/trump-trial-date-set-for-may-2024-1112048647.html
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
Sabrina Salvati: Boston-based activist
Helena Villar: RT Senior Correspondent
The show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the Trump trial date, and Biden's $10 million bribe file.
In the second half of the first hour, International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to talk about an American Army vet who escaped a murder charge to fight in Ukraine.
The second hour begins with Boston-based activist and podcaster Sabrina Salvati discussing the RFK censorship trial.
The show closes with Helena Villar, an RT Spanish Correspondent, discussing the Spanish elections.
Trump Trial Date Set for May 2024
04:05 GMT 22.07.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the Trump trial date.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
Sabrina Salvati: Boston-based activist
Helena Villar: RT Senior Correspondent
The show kicks off with hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussing the Trump trial date, and Biden's $10 million bribe file.
In the second half of the first hour, International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to talk about an American Army vet who escaped a murder charge to fight in Ukraine.
The second hour begins with Boston-based activist and podcaster Sabrina Salvati discussing the RFK censorship trial.
The show closes with Helena Villar, an RT Spanish Correspondent, discussing the Spanish elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.