US Confirms Ukraine Starts Using Cluster Munitions

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the cluster munitions shipment sent to Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Ted Rall: Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the new weapons sent from the United States to Ukraine, including the controversial cluster bombs.

In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the controversies surrounding the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including Covid-19 origins and targets.

In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey about Donald Trump's indictments, his presidential candidacy for 2024 and the Hunter Biden investigation probe.
04:28 GMT 22.07.2023
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Ted Rall: Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the new weapons sent from the United States to Ukraine, including the controversial cluster bombs.
In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the controversies surrounding the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including Covid-19 origins and targets.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey about Donald Trump’s indictments, his presidential candidacy for 2024 and the Hunter Biden investigation probe.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.