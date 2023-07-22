https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/watch-russian-and-chinese-navy-destroying-target-in-joint-drills-1112057070.html

Watch Russian and Chinese Navy Destroying Target in Joint Drills

Watch Russian and Chinese Navy Destroying Target in Joint Drills

The North/Interaction - 2023 Joint Russian-Chinese naval drills are taking place in the Sea of Japan from July 20-23.

2023-07-22T07:10+0000

2023-07-22T07:10+0000

2023-07-22T07:10+0000

military

russia

china

ministry of defense

russian navy

chinese navy

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112058012_23:0:1662:922_1920x0_80_0_0_54f1a1548d4f9da9fb4c238b37b611bc.png

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Russian and Chinese Navy ships firing rounds at mock enemy ship. The training target was placed at a distance of more than five kilometers. Russian sailors used 100-mm artillery guns, while their Chinese counterparts unleashed projectiles from 130mm and 76mm guns.In addition, the crews trained to locate and escort enemy submarines.The ongoing drills are aimed at enhancing peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region as well as strengthening the Russian-Chinese partnership.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sailors of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy perform joint artillery firing at the "North/Interaction - 2023" joint naval exercise Sailors of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy perform joint artillery firing at the "North/Interaction - 2023" joint naval exercise 2023-07-22T07:10+0000 true PT2M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia-china drills, russia-china fires, russia-china naval drills, russia-china naval exercises