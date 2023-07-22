https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/watch-russian-and-chinese-navy-destroying-target-in-joint-drills-1112057070.html
The North/Interaction - 2023 Joint Russian-Chinese naval drills are taking place in the Sea of Japan from July 20-23.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Russian and Chinese Navy ships firing rounds at mock enemy ship. The training target was placed at a distance of more than five kilometers. Russian sailors used 100-mm artillery guns, while their Chinese counterparts unleashed projectiles from 130mm and 76mm guns.In addition, the crews trained to locate and escort enemy submarines.The ongoing drills are aimed at enhancing peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region as well as strengthening the Russian-Chinese partnership.
The training target was placed at a distance of more than five kilometers. Russian sailors used 100-mm artillery guns, while their Chinese counterparts unleashed projectiles from 130mm and 76mm guns.
In addition, the crews trained to locate and escort enemy submarines.
The ongoing drills are aimed at enhancing peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region as well as strengthening the Russian-Chinese partnership.