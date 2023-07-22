International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/weekly-news-wrap-up-kissinger-in-china-bidenfbi-scandal-in-ukraine-exposed-grain-deal-dies-1112054786.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up; Kissinger in China; Biden/FBI Scandal in Ukraine Exposed; Grain Deal Dies
Weekly News Wrap-Up; Kissinger in China; Biden/FBI Scandal in Ukraine Exposed; Grain Deal Dies
Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese leaders, and Senator Grassley releases the FBI document on the Biden/FBI scandal in Ukraine.
2023-07-22T04:04+0000
2023-07-22T09:29+0000
the critical hour
radio
china
ukraine
black sea grain deal
joe biden
fbi
henry kissinger
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112054629_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4f442b83aca5876a526020ac62808d44.png
Weekly News Wrap-Up; Kissinger in China; Biden/FBI Scandal in Ukraine Exposed; Grain Deal Dies
Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese leaders, and Senator Grassley releases the FBI document on the Biden/FBI scandal in Ukraine.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Iraq orders the expulsion of the ambassador of Sweden over the burning of the Quran. Also, Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese leaders.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden delivers remarks about Bidenomics. Also, we discuss the neoliberal aspects of the Biden economic policy suite.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Democrats slam Pramila Jayapal for commenting that Israel is a racist state. Also, Jewish American groups push back against the president of Israel.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, and a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and Kweku Lamumba, co-chair of the Georgia Green Party, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Black Alliance for Peace pushes back against US intervention in Haiti. Also, Jewish American groups push back against the president of Israel.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Democrats attack JFK Jr and other whistleblowers at a House hearing on the weaponization of government. Also, Chuck Grassley released the FBI document that exposed the Biden/FBI corruption scandal in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112054629_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a9bfdb52349e600c5203a9139b7fed1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the critical hour, iraq-sweden diplomatic scandal, burning of the quran, kissinger in china, bidenomics
the critical hour, iraq-sweden diplomatic scandal, burning of the quran, kissinger in china, bidenomics

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Kissinger in China; Biden/FBI Scandal in Ukraine Exposed; Grain Deal Dies

04:04 GMT 22.07.2023 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 22.07.2023)
The Critical Hour
Weekly News Wrap-Up; Kissinger in China; Biden/FBI Scandal in Ukraine Exposed; Grain Deal Dies
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese leaders, and Senator Grassley releases the FBI document on the Biden/FBI scandal in Ukraine.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Iraq orders the expulsion of the ambassador of Sweden over the burning of the Quran. Also, Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese leaders.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden delivers remarks about Bidenomics. Also, we discuss the neoliberal aspects of the Biden economic policy suite.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Democrats slam Pramila Jayapal for commenting that Israel is a racist state. Also, Jewish American groups push back against the president of Israel.
Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, and a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and Kweku Lamumba, co-chair of the Georgia Green Party, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Black Alliance for Peace pushes back against US intervention in Haiti. Also, Jewish American groups push back against the president of Israel.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Democrats attack JFK Jr and other whistleblowers at a House hearing on the weaponization of government. Also, Chuck Grassley released the FBI document that exposed the Biden/FBI corruption scandal in Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала