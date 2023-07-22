https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/weekly-news-wrap-up-kissinger-in-china-bidenfbi-scandal-in-ukraine-exposed-grain-deal-dies-1112054786.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Kissinger in China; Biden/FBI Scandal in Ukraine Exposed; Grain Deal Dies

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Kissinger in China; Biden/FBI Scandal in Ukraine Exposed; Grain Deal Dies

Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese leaders, and Senator Grassley releases the FBI document on the Biden/FBI scandal in Ukraine.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Iraq orders the expulsion of the ambassador of Sweden over the burning of the Quran. Also, Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese leaders.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden delivers remarks about Bidenomics. Also, we discuss the neoliberal aspects of the Biden economic policy suite.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Democrats slam Pramila Jayapal for commenting that Israel is a racist state. Also, Jewish American groups push back against the president of Israel.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, and a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and Kweku Lamumba, co-chair of the Georgia Green Party, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Black Alliance for Peace pushes back against US intervention in Haiti. Also, Jewish American groups push back against the president of Israel.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Democrats attack JFK Jr and other whistleblowers at a House hearing on the weaponization of government. Also, Chuck Grassley released the FBI document that exposed the Biden/FBI corruption scandal in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

