https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/why-all-workers-should-care-about-ongoing-labor-struggles-1112052277.html

Why All Workers Should Care About Ongoing Labor Struggles

Why All Workers Should Care About Ongoing Labor Struggles

Patriot Front Members Convicted In Idaho, Israelis Protest Judicial Overhaul Plans, NFL Approves Sale of The Washington Commanders

2023-07-22T04:02+0000

2023-07-22T04:02+0000

2023-07-22T09:24+0000

by any means necessary

radio

patriot front

israel

nfl

ups

unions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112052118_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e404c66443524755d7597bc66c10e02f.png

Why All Workers Should Care About Ongoing Labor Struggles Patriot Front Members Convicted In Idaho, Israelis Protest Judicial Overhaul Plans, NFL Approves Sale of The Washington Commanders

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss convictions on five members of the Patriot Front hate group on charges of conspiracy to riot stemming from their attempt to disrupt a LGBTQ pride event in Idaho in 2022, how the controversy over country music artist Jason Aldean’s latest song “Try That In A Small Town” demonstrates the apparatus behind right-wing politics, and how Patriot Front operates in alliance with other right-wing groups.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” to discuss the ongoing protests in Israel against the ruling government’s plans to implement its judicial overhaul which would challenge the independence of the country’s judicial system, how these protests should be understood in the context of Israel’s colonialism in Palestine, and why the concept of a unified Israeli society obscures the country’s treatment of non-white and non-European Jews in addition to its treatment of Palestinians.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the ongoing fallout from the reported hazing and sexual harassment in the Northwestern University football program and newer allegations of abuse in other sports programs, the NFL’s approval of the sale of the Washington Commanders and the release of the findings of the league’s investigation into former owner Dan Snyder’s conduct, and New York Giants running-back Saquon Barkley’s efforts to secure a contract and what it reveals about the valuation of running backs in the league.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor-in-Chief of the Real News Network and and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the ongoing wave of labor activism across many different industries, how the legacy of the railroad workers’ threatened strike and the Biden administration’s decision to break it before it even began looms over labor activism today, and how the potential strike by UPS workers highlights how corporations exploit their workers and how workers can fight back.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, right-wing politics, protests in israel, abuse in sports